‘One Piece’ Chapter 934 Spoilers: Can Strawhats Convince Big Mom To Help Them Defeat Kaido?

Lots of unexpected and crazy things are currently happening in One Piece. In the latest chapter of One Piece Wano arc, popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda made a plot twist involving one of the Four Emperors of the Sea – Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin.

Emperor Big Mom and her crew decided to go to Wano Country to take their revenge against Monkey D. Luffy and the Strawhat Pirates. However, when they were about to reach the entrance of Wano Country, one of Emperor Kaido’s right-hand men attacked the carps guiding them, resulting in their ship to fall into the sea. Though they currently have the same goal, Emperor Kaido doesn’t consider Emperor Big Mom as a real ally. According to him, letting the “old hag” enter Wano Country will lead to an all-out war between the Beast Pirates and the Big Mom Pirates.

While the status of her crew remains unknown, Emperor Big Mom somewhat managed to survive after the waves brought her to the shore of Kuri Beach. However, Emperor Big Mom suffered amnesia and can’t remember anything. In One Piece Chapter 933, which is currently available at Mangastream, Strawhat Pirates doctor Tony Tony Chopper and his friends were seen taking care of Emperor Big Mom. The current Emperor Big Mom is very different from the monster who is well-known in the One Piece world.

Emperor Big Mom is very happy with the way Chopper and his friends treated her. Despite being poor, Kinemon’s wife, Tsuru, still decided to give Emperor Big Mom the foods in their house. There are only nine days before the war between the Strawhat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates officially start. If Emperor Big Mom hasn’t recovered her memory by that time, the Strawhat Pirates could turn her into a valuable ally.

The Strawhat Pirates could convince Emperor Big Mom to join them in the upcoming war by telling her all the cruel things Emperor Kaido did to the people of Wano Country. Before she became a notorious pirate, Emperor Big Mom has a big heart when she was still a kid. Emperor Kaido and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi are the types of people Emperor Big Mom hates the most.

One Piece Chapter 934 could give a hint on how the Strawhat Pirates plan to use Emperor Big Mom’s current condition into their advantage. Nami, Brook, and Robin are currently finding their way out of Shogun Orochi’s mansion and expected to reunite with their friends soon and tell them all the information they got from the feast.