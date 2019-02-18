Tristan Thompson Spotted Solo At L.A. Nightclub Amid Khloe Kardashian Split Rumors

Tristan Thompson is continuing to fuel rumors that he and baby mama, Khloe Kardashian, have split. The NBA star was spotted partying in L.A. without the reality star this weekend, and fans believe that the pair may have officially called it quits.

According to the Daily Mail, Tristan Thompson was spotted at a nightclub in West Hollywood on Saturday night with his friends. However, the basketball player, who has been separated from Khloe Kardashian and their daughter, True, for multiple weeks hasn’t been seen with his family since he returned to California during the NBA all-star break.

Thompson was spotted hiding his face as he left Delilah restaurant late on Saturday night. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt with Tupac’s face on it, and a black and white jacket. He added a black baseball cap on his head, and a chain around his neck as she was seen looking at his phone while pulling away from the club in his car.

This marks the second time that Tristan has reportedly been seen out since heading back to L.A. this week. Thompson was also reportedly seen having dinner with his friends on Valentine’s Day, instead of spending the holiday with Khloe and True.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson was seen at the Pineapple Hill Saloon in Sherman Oaks, California on Valentine’s Day. Sources tell Life & Style that he was seen having dinner with his friends and then was spotted hitting on girls and taking pictures with the women at the bar.

Meanwhile, Radar Online reports that Khloe Kardashian decided to call off her relationship with her baby daddy now 10 months following Tristan’s cheating scandal.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman. Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s daughter just hours after learning that Tristan had been unfaithful.

However, sources now reveal that Kardashian finally decided that it was time to go her separate ways with Thompson.

“They are done — for good. Khloe began to see what everyone else had been seeing for months: that he doesn’t deserve her. Khloe suspected he had cheated on her during the holidays, and that was when she decided to remain in Los Angeles with True. Her only priority is True,” the insider dished.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.