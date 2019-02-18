‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 3 Release Date Revealed By Netflix

The gory, blood spattered Netflix Original Series, Santa Clarita Diet, is officially returning for a third season and a lot sooner than everyone thought, the zombie-themed show’s official Twitter page confirmed.

This past Thursday, the streaming giant announced that their beloved original dark comedy series, Santa Clarita Diet, will be dropping the third season’s episodes late next month.

The sinfully twisted comedy follows the Hammond family as they navigate life after a cryptic illness left their matriarch as a flesh-eating killing machine.

Parents Sheila (Drew Barrymore), Joel (Timothy Olyphant), and their daughter, Abby (Liv Hewson), struggle to maintain a “normal” facade for friends and neighbors as they hide Sheila’s violent flesh-eating tendencies from world.

The family of three – along with their trusty zombie-knowledgeable nerd neighbor – begin to search for the answers behind Sheila’s ailment and the hunt for a cure, assuming one exists in the first place.

The show has already dropped two seasons into the Netflix library, both of which were received by viewers with open arms.

The short trailer teaser for the third season was posted to YouTube on Valentine’s Day and has since picked up more than 82,000 views in just a few days since it was published.

Unfortunately, the trailer teaser doesn’t give fans much information regarding what to expect for the Hammond family, as the zombie-themed Netflix Original series enters its third season.

The trailer does hint around the fact that the “happy” couple will be exploring the concept of “forever.” What the future holds for their relationship as human and zombie, as well as Sheila’s lifespan as a zombie, remains to be seen as fans move forward into Season 3 of the dark comedy.

There are a lot of loose ends up in the air going into Season 3, which is likely going to keep fans on the edge of their seat, as no one quite knows which storylines are going to get explored.

The third season of #SantaClaritaDiet – starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant – will drop on Netflix March 29 https://t.co/h4KUqU6aJa pic.twitter.com/TLIS3VepZx — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 14, 2019

According to Digital Spy, the season will consist of 10 half-hour episodes in 2019. The only two characters that are “officially” in Season 3 are Barrymore and Olyphant, as they are seen in the trailer. While no one else has yet been confirmed, Digital Spy, also believes that Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo’s characters are safe bets to count on for a return as well.

The first two seasons of the zombie-themed series are available for streaming via the Netflix content library. The newest season will be added to the library on March 29.