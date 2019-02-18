Bette Midler Will Be Performing A Tune From ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ At The 91st Oscar Ceremony

Bette Midler will be making a special appearance at the Oscars on February 24 to perform a hit song from 'Mary Poppins Returns'.

Those who considered skipping this year’s Oscar ceremonies on February 24, will definitely want to make sure they tune in now. Famed singer Bette Midler has been announced as a surprise performer at the event, according to Page Six. The 73-year-old legendary actress, comedian and musician will be singing a popular song from the hit film Mary Poppins Returns, which stars Emily Blunt. She will perform “The Place Where Lost Things Go” written by composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman and his musical partner Scott Wittman. The Academy has been teasing this performance since January 31, when they first announced that a special guest would be making an appearance at the ceremony. Midler fans are now anxiously awaiting the event.

Originally, the Academy had said they only planned for two musical performances during the ceremony. These include “Shallow” from A Star is Born and “All the Stars” from Black Panther. Midler’s performance will add an extra special touch to the evening and is sure to touch the hearts of many fans of the film.

In order to further add to the magical element of the performance, Shaiman will reportedly accompany Midler during the performance on piano. He was beyond ecstatic for the invitation, having looked up to Midler for years. The composer is passionate about the classic story of Mary Poppins. In fact, he drew inspiration from it throughout the early years of his career. This performance is really going to bring his musical career full circle.

“As a child of the ’60s, I grew up obsessed with the ‘Mary Poppins’ soundtrack, learning everything about songwriting and film scoring from it. As a teenager in the ’70s, I became obsessed with new star Bette Midler, who fate amazingly led me to, resulting in our 40-year relationship. Could I have ever imagined that one day Bette Midler would sing a song I co-wrote with Scott Wittman for a sequel to Mary Poppins at the Academy Awards?! My heart is exploding.”

Shaiman is no novice to the Oscars. He’s performed during the ceremony in the past and has previously served as the musical director for the Academy. In 1992 he was awarded an Emmy in the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series category. This was the outcome of his work on Billy Crystal’s musical medley.

This year’s highly anticipated ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It can be viewed live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.