Malia Obama Rocks Tight Black Bathing Suit, Guzzles Wine Poolside With Friends

Malia Obama is taking advantage of her time away from Harvard University as she parties in Miami with her friends for a girls trip.

According to the Daily Mail, Malia Obama was spotted on Sunday rocking a skin-tight black bathing suit as she sat poolside and enjoyed some adult beverages with her gal pals.

The former first daughter, who won’t turn 21 until July 4, was spotted spilling an $80 bottle of wine with her friends with a white towel wrapped around her waist as she relaxed in the shade on a lounge chair.

She was later seen smiling and laughing with her friends as they headed to the pool together. Malia had her long hair pulled halfway up and donned a thick chain with a pendant around her neck.

Obama’s long, lean legs were on full display in the modest black bathingsuit, as well as her flat tummy.

Malia and company are reportedly staying at a lavish resort, whose rooms go for more than $1,000 per night. The establishment is said to regularly house stars such as Britney Spears and the Kardashian family in the penthouse rooms.

On Saturday, Michelle and Barack Obama’s oldest daughter was spotted hitting the beach in a bikini as she seemingly held a cup of water and a cocktail at the same time.

It seems that Malia decided to get away from the stresses of life as a college student, and spend the long weekend having some fun in the sun with her friends.

Malia Obama was spotted soaking up the sun in Miami with her friends this weekend https://t.co/rsECvBpJxd — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 17, 2019

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Malia Obama’s trip seemed to be all about the girls as her boyfriend of over a year, Rory Farquharson, hasn’t been seen on the getaway.

Malia and Rory met at Harvard, where Obama is currently in her second year of studies. They’ve been dating since 2017, and were seen together in August showing off some major PDA during a trip to London.

Since leaving the White House, Malia seems to be enjoying a life a bit more out of the spotlight, although the cameras do seem to find her wherever she goes. She’s been seen traveling to places such as Bolivia and Peru, and has also interned at the Weinstein Caompny in New York City.

Meanwhile, Malia’s younger sister, Sasha, is also college bound. Barack and Michelle Obama’s youngest daughter will leave the next later this year, but won’t be following in Malia’s Ivy League footsteps. Instead, Sasha is rumored to be attending the University of Michigan this fall.