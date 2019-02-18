Apple’s Latest iPhone Update Makes It Easier To Manage Subscriptions

Apple recently released its 12.1.4 iOS update and according to a report from Business Insider, the update has made managing subscriptions from the App Store a lot easier.

iOS 12.1.4 was released as a fix for a security flaw discovered in Apple’s FaceTime group video chat service, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, but it seems the company has also brought some much-needed improvements to the rest of the phone. Apple’s App Store serves as the hub for its app distribution and it’s where users are able to access and download an assortment of apps directly to their devices. Many of these apps are free to download but they often come with subscription plans available through in-app purchases.

Before iOS 12.1.4, it was a little tricky to view and manage subscriptions straight from the App Store. Users had to access the iTunes & App Store section via the Settings menu then, tapping Apple ID, View Apple ID, verifying the Apple ID, and then finally locate the subscriptions section. Now, things are easier. Users are now able to open the App Store, tap the profile icon, and then have access to “Manage Subscriptions.” After selecting this option, users will be presented with a list of each app they’ve subscribed to.

Business Insider believes “this might include subscriptions to magazines, or to music or video streaming services.”

This update might seem like a small one but it could also be Apple preparing for its rumored media bundle. The media bundle, which is expected to offer all-in-one subscription services for music, TV, and news, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The company is reportedly expected to announce the bundle during its (unconfirmed) March 25 event at the Steve Jobs Theater.

The company has already invested millions of dollars into the rumored bundle, particularly the TV streaming service, which is said to be similar to Netflix’s current offering. Like Netflix, Apple will also be creating original content and has tapped celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, J.J. Abrams, and Jennifer Garner to be a part of its upcoming projects, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

It’s worth noting that Apple has yet to make any official announcements but sources close to the company “say Apple’s video service will be targeted for a launch in summer or fall rather than the April timing that has been the subject of media speculation,” according to a report from Variety.

If the March event will be happening, Apple will likely send out invitations a week or so in advance.