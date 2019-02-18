Iggy Azalea Flaunts Her Never-Ending Cleavage In A Ribbed White Top On Instagram

Australian rapper and model Iggy Azala is very well-known for her perfect hourglass figure and ever since she has joined Instagram and rose in popularity, she has been treating her fans to risqué snapshots.

In the beginning of 2019, however, the model decided to take a social media break and after a month, she is back with her sultry photos to her 12.8 million fans’ delight.

In her newest snap, the 28-year-old singer is featured wearing a low-cut, ribbed white top with front slits that provided a generous view of her never-ending cleavage. And as expected, the hot pic sent temperatures immediately soaring, so much so that it racked up 220,000 likes and close to 19,00 comments within an hour of going live. Iggy let her hair down, accessorized with studded cat-eye glasses, and opted for a nude-shade lip color to pull off a simple yet sexy look.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that Iggy should stop being so sexy as it is too much for him to handle, while another commentator wrote that Iggy has the most beautiful body among all the contemporary singers. Other fans and followers, per usual, posted countless heart emojis and complimentary phrases like “true goddess,” “extremely beautiful woman,” “incredibly sexy boobs,” and “absolutely stunning,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

While most of her fans praised the model for her looks, some also pointed out that she should start making music and merely posting pics on social media will not reap her a lot of benefits.

Prior to posting the current picture, Iggy treated her fans to a video clip wherein she stripped down to a black lingerie set that allowed her to expose major cleavage. And as expected, the video received more than 900,000 views and close to 4,000 comments, half of which were quite flirtatious in nature. In the video, Izzy wore her hair into soft curls and wore a full face of makeup to pull off a very glamorous look.

Apart from sharing sultry pics of herself on her social media, the “Fancy” songstress recently made headlines on Valentine’s Day after she posted a couple of selfies with her beau, Playboi Carti, where they could be seen lounging and cuddling up.

According to an article by Celebrity Insider, the recent pics show that Iggy is still going strong with Carti. Per the article, a source told Hollywood Life that Iggy’s relationship with Carti is not only going smoothly, but she is also busy making music.