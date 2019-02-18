Sofia Richie Flaunts Curves In Hot Pink Bikini During Yacht Day With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are living their best lives this week, as they vacation together in Miami, Florida.

According to the Daily Mail, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been on their romantic getaway for days, and likely celebrated Valentine’s Day together while on the vacation.

In new photos from their trip, Richie is seen sporting a neon pink bikini as she shows off her model body while soaking up some sun on a yacht with Scott Disick.

In the photos, Scott and Sofia are seen lounging together on the boat. Disick wears a pair of blue board shorts and a lighter blue t-shirt. He has a watch on his wrist and also dons a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Richie rocks a hot pink bikini, which flaunts her sun-kissed skin, flat tummy, toned abs, and ample cleavage. She also sports a chain with a cross pendant around her neck, and dangling earrings. In some photos, Sofia is seen having a snack with Scott and their friends as she lounges in the sun.

The model has her caramel-colored hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, and also wears a set of dark sunglasses to protect her eyes from the heat of the Miami sun.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie has been taking a lot of heat online about her relationship with Scott Disick. The couple share a 15-year age gap, which some online trolls like to joke about on social media.

Some fans have even pretended to mistake Sofia for one of Scott’s three children when the pair post photos together. However, sources tell Hollywood Life that Richie’s not worried about the harsh comments, and that she chooses to ignore all of the hate she and Disick get online.

“Sofia has always been mature for her age. Her older sister Nicole really had a hand in helping raise her, so she’s always grown up around adults. Although she’d prefer to not be trolled for dating someone so much older, she clearly doesn’t care what others think as it’s not affecting her relationship,” an insider told the outlet of the comments.

In addition, a lot of the couple’s followers believe that Richie looks just like Disick’s former girlfriend, and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, and even accuse her of trying to look like the reality star.

“Sofia has always thought Kourtney was beautiful, however, she’s not trying to copy or imitate her style or look whatsoever,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie and Scott Disick by following them on Instagram.