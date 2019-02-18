NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Addresses Rumors Linking His Impending Free Agency To Kristaps Porzingis Trade

Does the Kristaps Porzingis trade have something to do with Kevin Durant's free agency?

Kevin Durant and his impending free agency have been one of the most talked about topics in the league this season. Durant is currently focused on helping the Golden State Warriors win their third consecutive NBA championship title, but people can’t help themselves but ask where he plans to play next. In the past months, the 30-year-old small forward has been linked to several NBA teams, including the New York Knicks.

The Knicks are still in the middle of a rebuilding process, but when the 2018-19 NBA season is over, they are expected to be aggressive in chasing big names in the free agency market. The Knicks’ decision to send Kristaps Porzingis in a blockbuster deal with the Dallas Mavericks heated up the speculations that Durant will be heading to New York in the 2019 NBA offseason.

Aside from acquiring young and promising talent in Dennis Smith Jr. and a couple of future first-round picks in their recent deal with the Mavericks, the Knicks also created enough salary cap space to give a max contract to Kevin Durant and another incoming superstar free agent. In a recent interview, Durant strongly denied that the Knicks-Mavericks blockbuster deal centered on Kristaps Porzingis will influence his decision in the summer of 2019.

“I play basketball for the Warriors. My main concern is being the best basketball player I can be,” Durant said, via Marc Berman of the New York Post. “I have no concerns about trades or transactions throughout the season with other teams. Has nothing to do with me. I’m glad Porzingis is in a better spot for him. I look forward to Luka [Doncic] and him playing together for years to come.”

It’s hard to blame people from making nonstop speculations about Kevin Durant. Unlike Klay Thompson who said that he wants to finish his NBA career as a Warrior, Durant hasn’t given an assurance that he will stay in Golden State beyond the 2018-19 NBA season. After winning his third NBA championship title with the Warriors, some people believe Durant will be leaving Golden State to face the next biggest challenge of his NBA career with another team.

The Knicks aren’t a bad destination at all for Kevin Durant. Aside from having the salary cap flexibility to sign two incoming free agent superstars, the Knicks also have a plethora of trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal. In the 2019 NBA offseason, rumors and speculations have been swirling that the Knicks are planning to resume their trade negotiation with the New Orleans Pelicans involving All-Star big man Anthony Davis.