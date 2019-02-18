Halsey Shows Off Her Incredible Bikini Body On Yacht Outing With Rumored Boyfriend Yungblud

Halsey rocked a tiny pink bikini on a yacht outing this weekend that has gotten some viral attention, both for her attire and for her companion.

The singer was spotted with her rumored boyfriend, the U.K. singer Yungblud, while on a yacht in Sydney Harbor. The Daily Mail had some pictures of her skimpy attire.

“The singer born Ashley Frangipane. 24, showed off her swimsuit body in an powder pink string bikini that complemented her hairdo,” the report noted. “Meanwhile, Yungblud, a Yorkshireman born Dominic Harrison who sings such songs as ‘I Love You, Will You Marry Me,’ wore hot pink trunks.”

The report noted that the pair were seen on a yacht called Element that is available for charter for $1,200 per hour and a minimum of three hours. Pictures showed the two getting intimate during their outing, with Halsey taking to Instagram to share a video of Yungblud giving her a foot massage.

The outing came just a week after Halsey delivered a very public shot at her ex during her appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she accused G-Eazy of cheating on her. Afterward, Halsey shared some insight on why she decided to go public with the allegations.

“As an artist, I have a privilege to remain honest and write about what’s true to me,” she said (via Hollywood Life). “As a woman, I have a responsibility to not allow myself to be silenced by someone who has done me wrong. My truth will always come through in my art. Death over silence, yo.”

This isn’t the first time that Halsey has gotten some viral interest for her bikini body. The singer is not shy about sharing some skin-baring pictures online, including one she posted last month of herself wearing a tiny white bikini on Instagram. In the post, she lounged poolside in a triangle-style top that showed off her cleavage and bragged about the warm weather in California during the winter.

The picture got a huge reaction from her roughly 11.2 million followers, who left hundreds of thousands of likes within just a few hours. There was one in particular that drew attention — a comment of a heart eyes emoji from Yungblud, who at the time was just her rumored boyfriend. Since then it appears that the two have crept more toward being an “official” couple, though she has yet to confirm the relationship.

