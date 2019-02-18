MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Might Consider’ Manny Machado If This Condition Is Met, Per Jon Heyman

As reported on Saturday by the Inquisitr, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman chose not to directly comment when reporters asked him about Major League Baseball’s most sought-after free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. While Cashman didn’t reveal much about his team’s plans to retool their roster for the coming MLB season, new rumors from MLB Network insider Jon Heyman suggest that the Yankees might take a shot at Machado, provided the four-time All-Star has no issues signing for only a few years at the most.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Heyman offered his latest updates on the ongoing Harper and Machado free agency saga, pointing out that there could be several “mystery teams” in the running for Harper aside from the usual candidates. As for Machado, a subsequent Twitter post from Heyman explained that the San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox are still among the most likely candidates to sign him, though, at the end of the day, Manny will “take whatever the best deal is.”

While Heyman appeared to hint that the San Diego Padres could offer the best possible deal to Machado, he posted another tweet close to 40 minutes later, explaining that the superstar third baseman is simply looking for the offer that could pay him the most money. Heyman then added that Machado might want to get in touch with the New York Yankees if he’s open to the idea of signing a “very short term” contract with the team.

The Yankees are now the betting favorites to land Manny Machado https://t.co/27X1hORFn9 pic.twitter.com/rK7zW0YmQe — SNY (@SNYtv) February 11, 2019

“It’s a long shot, but under those circumstances, [the] word is they might consider Manny,” Heyman speculated.

This isn’t the first time this week that rumors hinted at the possibility of Machado inking a shorter deal with the Yankees. As reported on Tuesday by Andy Martino of SNY, the Padres appear to be more willing “than any other club to date” to invest a large amount of money in order to sign Machado. Martino added, however, that some of Machado’s people are suggesting that he consider a short-term contract with the Yankees, even if the team’s offer is reportedly “low” compared to what teams like the Padres are willing to pay.

On the other hand, it bears repeating that the words “long shot” were used when describing the chances of Machado signing with the Yankees. As cited by NJ.com, it was Heyman who reported earlier this week that Manny has been “disappointed” with the offers he’s received so far and appears willing to wait for a team to offer him a contract with a total value of $300 million, presumably over a span of about 10 years. Heyman added that this could be part of Machado’s strategy, as he could stand to earn more if Bryce Harper finds a new home before he does.