Vicki Gunvalson Confirms She Has Started Filming ‘RHOC’ Amid Rumors That She’s Been Demoted

The past few weeks have been a roller coaster for fans of the Real Housewives of Orange County after rumors started circulating that the franchise’s oldest housewife might not be returning for the 14th season of the show. On Saturday, Vicki Gunvalson put the rumors to rest after confirming on Instagram that she had wrapped on the first night filming for the new season.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the “OG of the OC” was reportedly demoted on the show from a housewife to a friend. Kelly Dodd spilled the beans on Jeff Lewis’ Sirius XM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, causing the rumor mill to kick into high gear. A few days later, Radar Online reported that Gunvalson had officially been demoted and was in negotiations to determine if she would return to the show in a diminished role.

According to a source who spoke with the news outlet, Gunvalson had been offered a smaller role on the show, but hadn’t decided whether or not she would accept it – along with the reduced salary.

“Typically, the ladies are given a really short time, like five days, to either accept the offer from the network, or leave the show. There aren’t a lot of negotiations,” the source said.

Reportedly, the show was considering removing Gunvalson after she accused Dodd of using cocaine and because she didn’t have a strong story line to capture viewers. But according to a source who spoke with Radar Online in a separate story, Gunvalson negotiated with the network and agreed to show her engagement and marriage as part of her story this season.

“It’s soon to tell whether Vicki will be an RHOC full-time member or a part-time member. She will, however, have getting engaged and getting married as a major part of her story line this season,” the source said. “That was a game changer when she brought that to the table.”

Gunvalson herself confirmed that she was returning to the show – but not whether she was returning as a full-time or part-time cast member – in a social media post.

In the video caption, she says that she is filming with possible soon-to-be-fiance Steve Lodge. She also posted an image showing her and her beau celebrating Valentine’s together at home in their pajamas.

Despite the fact that Vicky has denied rumors that she is leaving the show, a source told Radar that she took a massive pay cut to continue appearing on RHOC.