‘Good Trouble’ Trailer Shows Possible Threesome For Mariana

In 2013, Freeform aired the first episode of its new series, The Fosters, which focused on an interracial lesbian couple and the children they’ve fostered and later adopted. The series ran five seasons before being canceled by the network, according to a report from TV Line. After the cancelation news, the network announced it would be working on a spin-off set several years in the future and focused on the couple’s two daughters Callie and Mariana played by Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez.

The spin-off, Good Trouble, follows the women as they navigate life as adults and being away from home for the first time. While Good Trouble seems to be exploring many important issues, including racism, police brutality, and corruption within the judicial system, the series has been heavily focused on the love and sex lives of the women and their female housemates.

Callie and Mariana are living in a communal living space with Malika played by Zuri Adele, Alice played by Sherry Cola, Davia played by Emma Hunton, and Gael played by Tommy Martinez. In the first episode, Callie hooks up with Gael and later learns he’s bisexual. After getting over the initial shock of seeing him with another man, she decides to continue sleeping with him and the two are currently in an open relationship.

However, Mariana hasn’t had much luck in the dating department and in the upcoming episode, it seems she and her roommates all decide to set each other up on blind dates.

Based on a recently released trailer, it seems at least one of Mariana’s dates went really well…until his wife walks in. In the clip, Mariana is seen naked in bed with a man and the two begin making out when suddenly, the door bursts open and an angry woman is standing on the other side. Mariana quickly gathers her clothes and runs out the door.

But it looks like the wife’s anger was short-lived as another promo clip shows Mariana spending time with the man and his wife. Mariana could find herself in a sexy threesome on the next episode.

Speaking of sexy moments, Insecure’s Sarunas J. Jackson has landed himself a role on the Freeform series and will play Malika’s love interest. In the promo clip, the two were seen getting sweaty on the basketball court. It’s unclear whether Jackson’s character is someone from Malika’s past or a new flame introduced by one of the other women.

Good Trouble airs on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. on Freeform