Anastasiya Kvitko Goes Braless Under A Ribbed White Crop Top In New Snapshot

Anastasiya Kvitko is young, beautiful, sexy, and extremely popular for her hourglass figure on Instagram. And since she exactly knows that her 9.4 million fans can never get enough of her skin-baring snaps, she makes sure to post several of them every week.

In her newest post, Anastasiya wore a white, ribbed crop top which she paired with a matching skirt to showcase her tiny waist and large assets. And as she decided to ditch her bra, she provided a glimpse of her nipples through her tiny top. In the first picture, Anastasiya – better known as AK on Instagram – posed against the picturesque backdrop of the sea by looking away from the camera and letting one of her top’s spaghetti straps fall off her shoulder.

In the second snap, she struck a side pose to provide a glimpse of her never-ending cleavage which left her fans hot under the collar. As for her beauty looks, AK opted for some nude makeup and wore her brown tresses down which looked beautiful as it glistened in the sunlight.

Per the caption, the outfit was by the global fashion brand, FashionNova. A quick scroll through AK’s Instagram page shows that most of the clothes that she wears in her pics are from the same brand.

The picture racked up more than 25,000 likes in less than 20 minutes of having been posted, which shows that her fans eagerly wait for her to post new pics every day. Prior to posting the current photo, AK shared an eye-popping picture of herself wherein she was featured wearing a very revealing yellow swimsuit.

The photo not only allowed her to flash major sideboob but its thong cut provided a generous view of her famous, 41-inch booty – something which left her fans drooling over her sexy body.

And to provide an up-close and detailed look at her outfit and body, she posted two different pics in the same swimsuit which garnered a total of 436,000 likes and around 5,000 comments as of the writing of this piece.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that AK’s booty is “absolutely fabulous and worthy of being admired and grabbed all the time,” while another fan said that her breasts are incredible in the truest sense of the word.

And despite allegations of plastic surgery to achieve her perfect hourglass figure, AK knows that there are still millions of people across the globe who love her booty.

As a matter of fact, AK has said during several interviews in the past that she has the most beautiful booty in the world and also went on to say that American reality star Kim Kardashian is far behind her when it comes to beautiful derrieres. Per an article by the Daily Mail, the Kaliningrad native said the following regarding her famous figure.