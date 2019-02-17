Kelsey Merritt Bares Her Cleavage In A Bikini On Instagram

Kelsey Merritt has fans talking about her newest Instagram photo from the Sports Illustrated photoshoot. The model sported a revealing tan-colored bikini that let her flaunt her curves. The bottom of the top had criss-cross accents, while the matching bottoms featured a thick strap. Plus, SI gave fans a sneak peek at the shoot, as they shared a video of her posing in shallow waters. The model had her hair down, as she posed on her knees and gave sultry looks to the camera. This was her rookie shoot, so fans are likely excited to see more.

Merritt also shared a video of herself talking about the shoot a little bit. In that video, she wore a white bikini with frayed ends and very thin straps. She also had her hair down, and wore a necklace with a cross and a religious icon on another pendant.

That’s not to mention that on Valentine’s Day, Kelsey shared a photo of herself posing with her Valentine, Conor Dwyer. Conor is a swimmer and a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist. So it’s not a huge surprise that the photo showed the two in their swimsuits, as they were possibly getting ready to go kyak or do some sort of water sports as they both wore black vests. The photo was also taken at the beach, and it was liked over 71,000 times by fans.

The model previously opened up to Teen Vogue about her heritage, as there was discussion on social media about it. On Twitter, Kelsey said that “I was born in the Philippines and I grew up in Pampanga. I finished my school in Manila before I moved to the US last year.”

Whatever the case, Merritt noted that “I would love to see not just more Filipino but also more Southeast Asian models in the fashion industry.

“If you ever visit the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and other countries, the women are so beautiful and charismatic. With Crazy Rich Asians being such a big hit, I am hoping the industry picks up more and more on the richness and culture of my people.”

Only time will tell whether Merritt’s dreams will come true. In the meantime, she continues to increase her fan base and wows her fans with new updates. A couple of days ago, she shared a sneak peek from a Valentine’s Day shoot with Victoria’s Secret. In the post, Kelsey wore a lacy black bra or corset.