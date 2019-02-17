NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics ‘Going To Win Finals This Year,’ Says Jayson Tatum

Do the Celtics have a real chance of winning the NBA championship title this season?

The return of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward made most people believed that the Boston Celtics are the best NBA team in the Eastern Conference this season. However, inserting both superstars to the Celtics’ core that succeeded to reach the Eastern Conference Finals last year proved to be a tough task for Coach Brad Stevens. The Celtics have gone through ups and downs in the 2018-19 NBA season, and as of now, they are still far from reaching their full potential.

Entering the NBA All-Star break, the Celtics are sitting in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 37-21 record. While the Celtics were focused on improving their chemistry, several Eastern Conference contenders have succeeded to upgrade their roster before the February NBA trade deadline.

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired another All-Star caliber in Tobias Harris in a blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Toronto Raptors boosted their frontcourt by sending a trade package including Jonas Valanciunas to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Marc Gasol. The Milwaukee Bucks, who are currently the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference, got stronger with the acquisition of Nikola Mirotic from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Celtics may not have done anything to improve their current roster before the February NBA trade deadline, but Jayson Tatum expressed strong confidence that they will be the one winning the NBA championship title this season.

“We’re going to win the finals this year,” Tatum said Saturday, via NBA on ESPN (h/t The Big Lead). “February 16th, Jayson Tatum said we’re going to win the finals this year.”

Jayson Tatum: 'I wanna play [in Boston] my whole career' https://t.co/fVcWfXFpFK — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) February 17, 2019

Jayson Tatum’s recent statements are not pure boast. Even without making any roster move, most NBA teams in the Eastern Conference are aware that the Celtics shouldn’t be underestimated. As of now, the Celtics still have one of the most talented rosters in the league.

They have combination of veterans like Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, and Al Horford who have plenty of playoff experience and young players like Jayson Tatum, Terry Rozier, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown who have proven their capability to step up in crucial situations. As of now, the only thing that the Celtics need to do is focused on developing their chemistry and figure out which lineups work best.

The outcome of the 2018-19 NBA season will be vital for players like Jayson Tatum as it could determine his future in Boston. If they fail to at least enter the NBA Finals, it is highly likely that the Celtics will proceed to their plan of pursuing New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis next summer.