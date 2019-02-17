Cindy Crawford Goes Nude & Poses In A Hanging Chair On Instagram

Cindy Crawford modeled for Russell James’ newest edition of his “Angels” book, which features black-and-whites of some of the most sought-after Victoria’s Secret models. Cindy shared a sneak peek from the book on Instagram, which was a photo of her going completely nude as she posed in a hanging chair. The model sat in the chair with her ankles crossed, as she grabbed her arms and looked at the camera.

And prior to that post, Cindy shared a photo of a magazine cover featuring herself and Rande Gerber, as she expressed her love for him. The George cover featured the couple snuggling on each other. She wore a black tank top and jeans, as she sported a white t-shirt. He also grabbed at the back of her jeans, as Cindy wrapped her arms around him so that only the top half of his face was visible.

Additionally, Crawford has been busy sharing updates of some fun gifts that she’s gotten in the mail, including a personalized yoga mat. The mat was lavender-colored, and had her name written in white in cursive in the middle. At the bottom, it read, “It’s all about balance.” The model lay her head on the unrolled mat, as she appeared to be soaking up the sunshine on a green lawn. Meanwhile, the ocean was visible in the backdrop.

Crawford has undeniably made her mark on the modeling industry, and her legacy continues to live on as her daughter Kaia Gerber lights up the runway at a young age. Cindy previously discussed with Vogue what it means to be an icon, and noted, “Oh my gosh. I think it can mean different things.”

“I think because it’s more than just having achieved the level of the best in your field, because not everyone who is the best in their field is an icon. And then there are also people who are icons that maybe weren’t the best, but, for whatever reason, there’s something about them that is iconic. But I guess it’s like this little spark of something that we’re all interested in and we want to know more about.”

Cindy also added, “I guess that’s what it is, it’s instantly recognisable, is that what iconic is?” And while the model wasn’t necessarily talking about herself in the moment, just defining what iconic means to her, arguably she has become an icon in the modeling industry.