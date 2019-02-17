Meghan Markle And Prince Harry May Send Their Child To An American School For A ‘More Diverse’ Education

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't afraid to go against tradition as they prepare to welcome their royal baby.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to welcome their first child together this spring. In an effort to keep their new journey as parents as private as possible, the couple has kept their lips sealed regarding their baby’s gender and name. However, the pair has been open about not being afraid to break royal tradition when it comes to their child’s future. The couple will be parenting their own way, regardless of what the rest of the royal family may think. They are even considering one day sending their child to an American school, according to E! News.

The institution they are currently considering is the ACS Egham International School in Egham, Surrey. This is a private, co-ed school that was originally known as the American Community School. It teaches an American-style curriculum to children from age 4- through 18-years-old. The location of the school is particularly convenient, stationed not far from Windsor Great Park.

Upon their child’s birth, Markle and Prince Harry will be living in Frogmore Cottage. The school is very near to their estate, making it an obvious choice to consider. Markle reportedly wants to ensure that her future child grows up being aware of his or her American heritage, something she feels can be gained from ACS.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claims that the pair have already put much consideration into their child’s future.

“[They] are thought to want a more diverse education for their child,” the source said. “Meghan is also keen for her child to be fully aware of his or her American heritage.”

When they were young, both Prince William and Prince Harry attended Eton College for boys, a British boarding school not far from Windsor. Meanwhile, 5-year-old Prince George currently attends Thomas’ London Day School. This is a British co-ed school near Kensington Palace where the child lives with his family. The institution prides itself in its small class sizes and support of pupils with diverse nationalities and backgrounds. One of Prince George’s relatives, Maud Windsor, also attends the school. She is the granddaughter of Prince Michael of Kent, Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin, according to Her News.

Prince Harry and Markle would also be saving heaps of cash if they opt to send their future child to ACS rather than Prince Harry’s alma mater. Tuition for ACS is reportedly around $13,000 a year, while Eton costs a whopping $50,000 annually.