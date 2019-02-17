Thick & Busty Model Jem Wolfie Flaunts Her Absolutely Massive Derriere On Instagram

When it comes to posting sexy and sultry photos online, Australian fitness guru and model Jem Wolfie has her routine down pat. The busty bombshell from the Land Down Under is no stranger to sharing stunning photos on her Instagram page, and earlier this week, the young model took to the popular social media platform to post one of her most stunning selfies to date.

In a recent Instagram share, Wolfie can be seen sitting on the floor of what looks like her apartment. The model is posed on top of a shaggy black carpet — as opposed to lying down, the buxom blonde is sitting on her knees, as she raises her cell phone to take a sultry selfie.

It won’t take long for Jem’s fans and followers to notice her curvacious and sizeable derriere, which is lifted up off the ground by the model’s feet. There’s a lot on display, and Jem has angled herself in a very particular way, in an effort to highlight her assets.

In terms of clothing, Wolfie has chosen to wear very little. As a result, her sun-kissed skin is on full display, leaving very little to the imagination. Not unlike her other Instagram snapshots, Jem is seen rocking a tight blue and black sports bra, which is styled with wavy and abstract patterns. Unsurprisingly, she is wearing a matching bottom, which is barely enough to contain her voluptuous figure.

While it might not be evident from this particular photo, Wolfie is, in fact, a fitness guru, and spends most of her time exercising and working out. If one were to visit her Instagram page, they would be greeted with plenty of pictures which show Jem on the basketball court or taking a quick breather in between workout sessions. Of course, these types of photos are interspersed with plenty of sexy snapshots, which show off the model’s curvaceous body.

Unsurprisingly, Jem’s legion of followers was appreciative of her sexy selfie. Over the past week, this particular photo racked up well over 210,000 likes, with close to 3,000 fans taking the time to pen a message in the comment section.

Needless to say, many of the comments reference Jem Wolfie’s sizeable assets, and her Instagram fans were rather explicit about their feelings toward the young model.

“Im [sic] literally with my mouth open in shock of how sexy that booty peach is,” one user wrote. “Thanks for blessing my eyes,” another user chimed in.