Amanda Cerny Exposes Plenty Of Skin In A Red Bikini On Instagram

Best known for striking a perfect balance between her humorous videos and her sexy photos, social media queen Amanda Cerny knows exactly how to keep her 24.5 million Instagram followers thoroughly entertained.

The former Playboy bunny recently treated her admirers to a risqué new photograph where she is featured wearing a barely-there set of red lingerie that left little to the imagination of the viewers. And although Amanda has posted bikini pics at various times, fans’ reaction on the current post proves that they can never get enough of her sexiness.

In the newest post, Amanda posted four pictures where she submerged herself in a swimming pool, posing with a black pig. In another pic, Amanda could be seen floating in water next to a dolphin. In two of the pics, the 28-year-old hottie tied her hair into a neat braid, while in the other two, she wore her hair down.

Among all the pictures, one stood out where Amanda was featured lying on her belly on a wooden surface. In the process, she provided a generous view of her perky derriere and also flashed some sideboob to set pulses racing.

Within an hour of going live, the post racked up close to 200,000 likes and around 1,400 comments, where fans and followers showered Amanda with compliments, calling her “goddess,” “extremely sexy,” “beauty with brains,” and “the most beautiful social media personality.”

Prior to posting the current set of pictures, Amanda shared a picture where she donned an all-denim ensemble to keep it casual, yet stylish. In the photo, she was accompanied by fellow fitness model and social media influencer, Sommer Ray, who also donned a casual printed T-shirt, which she paired with ripped jeans. Per the caption, the two models had been performing burpees together, and after sessions of their strenuous workouts, they earned to drink of Slurpee, a frozen carbonated drink popular in many countries of the world.

Seeing the two hotties together sent a wave of excitement among followers, who liked the picture 622,000 times in less than 10 hours of having been posted.

Apart from her sexually-appealing photos and funny videos, Cerny is also a fitness freak and she also runs a separate Instagram page called Cerny Fit, where she shares her health and fitness secrets with her fans.

According to an article by Fitness Vampire, Amanda works very hard to maintain her perfect body and performs boxing, running, interval training, and yoga.

“Some days I run five miles and other days I will do the stair master or some high-intensity interval training.”

The model also revealed that she is a strict vegan and said that her vegan diet has never hurt her figure in any way.