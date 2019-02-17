Behati Prinsloo Levine Rocks A White Bra On Instagram

Behati Prinsloo Levine shared a new Instagram post today, which showed her wearing a white bra with the black straps falling down her arm. She faced her right shoulder to the camera, and looked at the camera with her hair down. She appeared to also be wearing a black robe, which was falling down her arms.

Previously, Behati shared a throwback pic of Adam Levine that their fans really liked. The photo showed Adam wearing a long-sleeved peach shirt, a black-and-white beanie plus orange-tinted aviators. The photo was posted in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

This wasn’t her only family-centric post, as she shared a photo of a one-year birthday celebration for their youngest daughter, Gio Grace yesterday. They also have another daughter, Dusty Rose, who is two-years-old, according to People. The photo showed a chic birthday setup, including a long, black table with hundreds of colorful balloons floating in the room. Plus, there were gold letter balloons that spelled out, “Gio is 1.”

Additionally, Prinsloo shared a photo of her in a casual outfit consisting of ripped jeans, a black belt and skin-tight tank top that was black-and-white. Her hair was pulled up in a high ponytail, and she wore a choker necklace.

Previously, Prinsloo opened up to E! News about her relationship with Adam. She described how they met, saying that a friend recommended her for a music video role that would require some action. Behati ended up not taking the job, but she said she eventually went to meet Adam in Los Angeles.

“I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me. He had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me – it was so awkward. Then he took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy. We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!”

Clearly the two are very much in love, and Prinsloo sometimes shares photos of the two on Instagram. The last time she shared a couple photo was on February 4, when she posted a picture of them hugging. She wore an all-black outfit, while Levine went shirtless in a pair of black pants.