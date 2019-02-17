Donald Trump Jr. Slams Jussie Smollett For Allegedly Staged Attack, Suggests Trump Supporters Are Real Victims

Donald Trump Jr. is the latest public figure to weigh in on Jussie Smollett’s recent attack and he’s not pleased with the recent developments in the case. In wake of the latest investigative findings, the Chicago Police Department reportedly has reason to believe the Empire actor may have orchestrated his own attack. Now, Donald Trump, Jr. is speaking out to defend his father.

According to the Daily Caller, on February 16, Trump, Jr. took to Twitter with a statement about Jussie Smollett’s attack. He expressed how the allegedly “manufactured” hate crime is a poor representation of his father and those who support him. Donald Trump, Jr. went on to detail the turmoil Trump’s supporters faced as a result of challenging Jussie Smollett’s claims.

“It appears that Jussie Smollett tried to manufacture a hate crime to make Trump supporters look bad and most of the media not only uncritically accepted his lies as facts for weeks but attacked those who questioned the validity of his false story,” Trump Jr. wrote.

It appears that Jussie Smollett tried to manufacture a hate crime to make Trump supporters look bad and most of the media not only uncritically accepted his lies as facts for weeks, but attacked those who questioned the validity of his false story. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 17, 2019

In response to Donald Trump Jr.’s tweet, Trump supporters flooded the post with their reactions. The investigative findings of the Nigerian brothers reportedly confirmed they were in possession of a MAGA hat and they’d purchased the rope used in Jussie Smollett’s attack. The reason for the brothers’ seemingly abrupt flight to Nigeria on the day of Jussie’s attack has also been questioned. However, Trump supporters have also noted how bizarre it seems that Nigerians would be supporters of the Republican president. Based on all of the details that have been reported, Trump supporters are convinced Jussie staged his own attack.

Like Donald Trump, Jr. tons of Trump supporters have tweeted to criticize Jussie Smollett and it comes as no surprise that many of the tweets are relentless.

The latest reports about Donald Trump, Jr.’s sentiments of Jussie Smollett’s attack follow a string of reports about the alleged hate crime. Almost immediately after reports surfaced about the attack, the incident sparked a media firestorm. While Jussie Smollett’s fans fiercely defended him, Trump’s supporters argued the claims didn’t seem to add up.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jussie Smollett initially claimed two suspects attacked him in the early hours of January 29. Numerous reports detailed Jussie’s account of what happened. According to the actor/singer, he was approached by a man wearing Donald Trump’s signature red “Make America Great Again” ball cap. Due to the nature of the attacker’s insults, the attack was immediately classified as a hate crime. However, Jussie Smollett still maintains his innocence.