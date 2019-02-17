Melania Trump’s Morning Routine Starts Bright And Early At 5:30 A.M.

The first lady's morning routine starts with a full workout and healthy breakfast.

As the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump is one of the most talked about women in the nation. She’s also likely one of the most busy. Along with being a mother to 12-year-old Barron, Melania’s day is packed full of speaking events and other official duties. Thus, she starts her day early; at 5:30 a.m. to be exact. Her morning routine is primarily focused on health and fitness. She kicks of the day with a morning workout and a healthy breakfast, according to Entertainment Cheat Sheet.

Because she often has to leave the White House early for meetings and public events, the 49-year-old likes to give herself plenty of time in the morning to prioritize her health. As a former model, Melania is determined to keep her body in tip top shape and tries to get a workout in every single day. Due to obvious privacy reasons, the first lady prefers to workout at home. Her typical routine involves a combination of ankle weights, Pilates, and other low-impact exercises.

She believes that by making time to take care of her body, she is better equipped to handle anything that comes her way during the day. In an interview with Allure, she said the best advice her mother ever gave her was to make relaxation a priority.

“When you take care of yourself, you can take care of others. Also, regarding the skin and the body, to have some relaxation time. It’s good for your mind and your skin as well.”

Following her workout, Melania makes sure to eat a healthy breakfast. This is typically a vitamin packed smoothie full of fruit and greens. She follows the ACE method, as far as supplements. This includes a daily dose of Vitamins A, C, and E to ensure she has plenty of antioxidants. These supplements aid her in maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding sickness, something she doesn’t have time for with her busy schedule.

Melania isn’t kidding around when it comes to makeup. In fact, it’s been said that her full beauty routine takes a full hour and 15 minutes to be completed in its entirety, using a team of professionals. The first Lady is firmly against cosmetic procedures such as Botox, and instead relies on an oxygen-infused moisturizer and a Vitamin C tonic to keep herself looking young and glowing. She also makes hydration a priority, drinking at least seven glasses of water a day.