Orlando Bloom Gave Katy Perry And Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Similar Engagement Rings

It looks like Orlando Bloom has a signature style when it comes to the engagement rings that he chooses and it may have something to do with his last name. On Valentine’s Day, Bloom proposed to Katy Perry with a flower-shaped ring that features a center-stone that appears to be a ruby, red sapphire, or bright pink diamond. The stone is surrounded by eight round diamonds making it look like a sparkly daisy. As Stuff.co reports, the ring reportedly cost $5 million. Perry posted a photo of the ring on her Instagram with the caption “full bloom.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Bloom picked out the ring because he thought it was “very exciting and different.” But as an article by Us Weekly notes, it bears some similarities to the ring that he gave to his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr. Although the previous ring does not contain a colored stone, it was shaped like a flower.

There was a single diamond in the center and a halo of diamonds around it. Like Perry’s, it was set on a yellow gold band.

Maybe he likes his fiance’s to have rings that are inspired by his last name.

As the Inquisitr previously reported Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were first spotted chatting with one another in 2013 at a charity event. At the time Bloom was married to Miranda Kerr while Perry was newly divorced from her ex-husband comedian, Russell Brand.

But they first started dating in 2016 after they saw each other again at the Golden Globes that year. At an after-party, they were seen dancing together and looking very amorous.

“Katy and Orlando Bloom had a total dance-off — it was the best part of the party,” a fellow party attendee told Us. “Katy literally dropped to the floor and was waving her booty around, beckoning Orlando.”

They were later spotted kissing at an Adele concert.

As Us Weekly notes, there are other celebrity women who received floral engagement rings like Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie. It is “a vintage, traditional British look,” said Ritani Jewellers vice president Josh Marion. Royal fans will be aware that Kate Middleton was given Princess Diana’s ring. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the floral ring design became fashionable in 1900 but was later overshadowed by other styles until but Diana’s popularity made it trending again.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Katy Perry’s ring has the same effect.