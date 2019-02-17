‘Alexa & Katie’ Season 3 Confirmed By Netflix

Alexa & Katie is a newer teen series that made a splash after Netflix dropped the pilot season into their streaming library just last year.

For those who are unfamiliar with this Netflix Original, it tells the story of a high school freshman who learns she has cancer. The series focuses on the concept that high school is incredibly challenging for any teenager – but even more so for one going through cancer treatments or one that is best friends with one going through cancer treatments.

Alexa (Paris Berelc) is supported during her cancer treatment by her best friend Katie (Isabel May). Also, a huge element in her life as the series progresses is her protective and determined mother Lori (Tiffani Thiessen).

The series even dips into the struggles of having to share your best friend when Alexa makes other friends during her stay in a cancer wing at a children’s hospital.

Eddie Shin, Jolie Jenkins, Emery Kelly, Finn Carr, and Jack Griffo are also set to return to the cast for Season 3 of the Netflix Original series.

After being so well-received by Netflix subscribers, it didn’t take long before the streaming giant dropped a second season just eight months after the first season in December. With the second season doing just as well as the first, the streaming giant has already confirmed fans will get to enjoy a third season of their new favorite teen sitcom.

#News: 'Alexa and Katie' have OFFICIALLY been renewed for season 3! Netflix will be releasing it in 2 parts! Who's excited? https://t.co/m1IlvP8OZH — Paris Berelc News ♡ (@pberelcnews) February 15, 2019

Unfortunately, Netflix subscribers are due for a bit of a wait as the series is not expected to return until much later in the year. According to Entertainment Weekly, the season is set to be a bit longer than the first two seasons, as it is slated to contain 16 episodes and will be released in two parts instead of being released all at one time.

What’s on Netflix – a fan site dedicated to all things Netflix – predicts the first half of Season 3 will release toward the end of 2019, with the second half being released a few months into 2020, based on the release schedule the streaming giant has been following for the teen drama.

Netflix announces most popular movie and TV show on the platform and (surprise!) the media is shocked because they are teen shows, not watched or tracked by adult media people. https://t.co/ytxRkTlnr4 — David Pakman (@pakman) December 12, 2018

Over the last few years Netflix has been very aggressive with adding to their library in the form of both purchased and original content. Alexa & Katie is just one of several teen series the streaming giant has produced over the last few years. Other teen shows currently available on Netflix for those waiting for Season 3 of Alexa & Katie to drop include the following.

13 Reasons Why

Atypical

Fuller House

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The End of the F***ing World

Everything Sucks!

Stranger Things

Seasons 1 and 2 of Alexa & Katie are currently available for streaming via the Netflix library.