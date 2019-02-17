Watch Atlanta Legends Vs San Diego Fleet Live Stream: Start Time, Alliance Of American Football Week 2 Finale

Two teams that both failed to score a touchdown in Week One of the AAF will try to get untracked in the Week Two finale of the new league's slate of games.

The second weekend of Alliance of American Football action wraps up on Sunday with a matchup of two teams that not only lost their opening week games, neither team managed to score a touchdown, per Bleacher Report. That means either the host San Diego Fleet or visitor Atlanta Legends will find themselves at the bottom of their respective division after the Sunday night game, with an 0-2 record after the clash that will live stream from San Diego.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Alliance of American Football Week Two Atlanta Legends vs. San Diego Fleet matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Gametime is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Sunday, February 17 at the 70,500-seat SDCCU Stadium, formerly known as Qualcomm Stadium and before that, Jack Murphy Stadium, in San Diego, California. That start time will be 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 7 p.m. Central.

Among the other six AAF teams, only the Memphis Express remain winless after dropping their contest on Saturday to the Arizona Hotshots by two points, 20-18, according to Flash Scores.

Neither the Legends nor the Fleet made much of an impression in their opening games on the AAF’s inaugural weekend. Atlanta starting quarterback Matt Simms — son of two-time NFL Super Bowl winning quarterback Phil Simms — finished with a rating of 35.7, worst of any quarterback in the AAF on opening weekend, with one exception. That exception was Legends backup Aaron Murray, a fifth-round 2014 draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, who finished with an anemic 29.1, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Fleet did not see much better results, as Coach Mike Martz pulled his starting signal-caller Mike Bercovici after three quarters in favor of backup Philip Nelson. And though Nelson also failed to get the ball into the end zone, Martz has already announced that Nelson, a 25-year-old with no NFL experience, will get the starting nod Sunday against Atlanta, according to SI.com.

The Atlanta Legends vs. San Diego Fleet AAF Week Two finale will be offered as a national broadcast, as well as via live stream on NFL Network. Bear in mind that to access the NFL Network live stream on computers, mobile devices, or set-top streaming boxes such as Roku or Apple TV, fans must possess login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

But there is another way to live stream the Atlanta Legends vs. San Diego Fleet AAF Week Two game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages which carries the NFL Network, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Legends-Fleet AAF clash streamed live at no charge.