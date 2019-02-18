Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Deep Cleavage In Low-Cut Red Blazer On Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley has proven time and again that she has the fashion sense and sophistication to be regarded as a style icon. Judging by her Instagram photos alone, the gorgeous actress exudes a regal elegance that mirrors that of her character from the Royals, Queen Helena.

In a photo posted a few hours ago on the popular social media platform, the English beauty was the epitome of elegance as she headed out for a glamorous night at the theater.

On Sunday, the 53-year-old stunner stepped out to see her Royals co-star, the renowned Joan Collins, perform at the London Palladium theater in Westminster. But, before arriving at her destination, Elizabeth took to her Instagram page to show off her stunning theater look.

For her latest snapshot shared to Instagram, the Bedazzled actress posed in the car on her way to the London Palladium. In the photo, the ageless beauty lounged on the back seat to showcase her fabulous outfit, a smart shimmer pantsuit in a bright red color.

The ravishing actress put on a sultry display, flaunting her enviable curves in a very low-cut lapelled blazer. Underneath the red shimmer jacket, the Edtv star donned a semi-sheer shirt in a slightly lighter shade of red, which she wore largely unbuttoned. The double plunging neckline put her generous cleavage on full display, giving an ample view of her décolletage.

The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress looked effortlessly chic in her stylish shimmer pantsuit. At the same time, she oozed magnetism in the sexy ensemble and even flashed a hint of her black bra through the semi-sheer shirt.

Elizabeth completed her glamorous attire with a glitzy studded clutch that sparkled in all the colors of the rainbow. Since the actress was sitting down in the photo, her fans couldn’t get a look at her choice of footwear – but it’s fair to assume that she paired up her elegant pantsuit with a classy set of heels.

The dazzling actress looked radiant as she gave a great, warm smile to the camera. The Estée Lauder spokesmodel wore her signature dark makeup, highlighting her blue eyes with thick deep black eyeliner both over her lashes and under the lower lid. In addition, she chose a glossy pink lipstick to compliment her makeup – a look that she is frequently seen flaunting at many public events.

Elizabeth Hurley attends the Estée Lauder 2018 Breast Cancer Campaign in New York City. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

As expected, the photo gained Elizabeth some viral attention on Instagram. The snapshot garnered more than 22,000 likes within four hours of having been posted, as well as over 300 comments. Her Instagram followers piled on the praises for her fabulous sense of style, leaving sweet messages to compliment her “rattling red” look. Some of her fans even labeled Elizabeth as the “lady in red,” a nod to the romantic 1986 song by Chris de Burgh.

“This makes me miss The Royals [sic] even more!!!” wrote one fan, while another left a long message complimenting her age-defying physique.