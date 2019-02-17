Jussie Smollett May Be Facing Warrant For His Arrest After Allegedly Staging Attack

Last week, Jussie Smollett was considered a victim who touched the hearts of fans everywhere. Now, the Chicago Police Department is reportedly planning to hold him accountable for his own attack. Over the last five days, there have been multiple developments in the case, and the latest investigative findings may suggest Jussie Smollett staged his own attack.

According to the Jasmine Brand, Jussie Smollett may soon be facing charges for his alleged involvement in his highly publicized attack. It has been reported that investigators are starting to believe Jussie may have orchestrated his own attack with the help of the two Nigerian brothers, identified as Abimbola “Abel” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, who were previously interviewed by police.

Many details about the case have raised questions as things don’t appear to add up. One aspect that really raised questions was the fact that Jussie Smollett knew the Nigerian brothers prior to the attack. In fact, they both reportedly worked on the set of Empire, and one of them previously worked as Jussie’s personal trainer.

After the brothers’ release on Friday evening, Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi released a statement confirming the latest development had “shifted the trajectory” of the investigation.

“We can confirm that the information received from the individuals questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has in fact shifted the trajectory of the investigation,” said Guglielmi.

Despite the allegations and possible charges Jussie Smollett is facing, the famed actor-singer maintains his innocence. On Saturday, February 16, his attorneys, Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson, released a statement in response to the mounting allegations against him. Jussie’s attorneys claim he is “angered and devastated” that investigators would suggest he staged his own attack.

“He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying,” the statement said. “One of these purported suspects was Jussie’s personal trainer who he hired to ready him physically for a music video. It is impossible to believe that this person could have played a role in the crime against Jussie or would falsely claim Jussie’s complicity.”

In the state of Illinois, filing a false police report is classified as an act of disorderly conduct and a class 4 felony. Jussie Smollett could face up to three years behind bars if investigators can prove he falsified the police report filed as a result of his alleged attack.