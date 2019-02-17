JetBlue Passenger Kicked Off Flight After She Yells About Child And Spits At Passenger Filming Her

Valerie Gonzales, who was apparently drunk, could not control her temper.

JetBlue was forced to kick out a drunk passenger after she reportedly threw a temper tantrum on a flight, according to Fox News.

Valerie Gonzales, a 32-year-old woman, was onboard a plane going from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida to Las Vegas when she became upset because she was seated next to a 3-year-old child.

Video of the woman, shot by a passenger sitting across the aisle, took off on Twitter. At the time of this writing, it had already been viewed more than 60,000 times.

The video starts with Gonzales video chatting with someone on her phone just as she calls the woman sitting in the seat in front of her “old.” Visibly drunk, she goes on a rant about how she has done nothing wrong. She then launches spit in the direction of the woman, and, when confronted about it, Gonzales blasts fellow passengers for taping her and mocks them. She blows kisses at them for helping her go “viral.” She continues to say she did nothing wrong before asking everyone around her to “f**k off.”

She then goes on to abuse everyone before screaming at the cabin crew. A crew member calls the airport authority and asks them to contact Broward County officials.

In the arrest report, which was obtained by media outlets, Gonzales confessed to drinking all day and ranted about the child next to her.

“I’m not sitting next to a f**king 3-year-old. I’ve been drinking all day,” she said, according to the report.

“Make this viral! You wanna make this viral, make it viral. What the f**k did I do? I called someone old ’cause they were? I’ll get my bags. I’ll take my f**king s**t.”

The video of the public freak-out was shared on Twitter by Orlando Alzugaray, and it immediately caught the attention of the site’s users.

According to CBS Miami, after she was kicked off of the plane for her abusive behavior, Gonzales tried to get back on the JetBlue flight, at which point a member of airport security tried to block her. Gonzales then reportedly hit the staff, causing police officers to finally arrest her. Even after being arrested, Gonzales refused to cooperate, forcing officers to subdue her. She was subsequently put in a wheelchair and taken out of the airport. Officers reportedly put a spit mask on her because Gonzales wouldn’t stop spitting at them.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office later charged her with battery.