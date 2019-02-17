‘Queer Eye’ Season 3 Release Date Revealed

The iconic reality show reboot, Queer Eye, premiered its first season a little over a year ago in January and followed up with a second season just months later in June.

The series was an instant hit that was well-received by both critics and fans. The show did so well it received three different Emmy Awards last year, including one for “Best Casting for a Reality Program.”

Following the exploding success for Seasons 1 and 2 – and considering how quickly Netflix dropped the first two seasons – fans were not really sure what to expect in terms of a third season. Fortunately, those who have been waiting will not have to wait too much longer, as a third installment in this rebooted Netflix series is coming soon.

For those who are unfamiliar with the series Queer Eye, it is not a new concept. The series originally aired back in 2003 and became a popular series on the Bravo network for a few seasons.

Queer Eye revolves around focusing on five stereotypical homosexual men who are viewed as experts in various areas including grooming, fashion, interior design, culture, and food and wine.

In every episode, the collection of men encounter an uncultured fellow who severely lacks in style. Using a combination of their skill sets, each member of the Queer Eye team works together transform the individual into someone who has culture, style, and flair.

The show’s Emmy award winning cast includes Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Tan France (fashion), Karamo Brown (culture), Bobby Berk (interior design), and Antoni Porowski (food and wine.) All five members of the Queer Eye cast will be back in Season 3 to reprise their roles as the gay guardian angels of style-less America.

In celebration of the season three announcement, the Queer Eye Twitter profile released a tweet that included two brand new cast photos and a musical track for the show written and performed by Carly Rae Jepsen.

According to Variety, fans of the reality show can expect some big changes for Season 3. For starters, the guys will take on female clients instead of just focusing on men.

“No offence to men, but we have so much more fun with women,” Bobby Berk explained.

During Season 3, the guys are set to travel from Atlanta, Georgia to Kansas City as they go on a journey to help people find and become the best versions of who they have hiding under the surface, Radio Times reveals.

The newest season of Queer Eye is slated to hit the Netflix library on March 15 of this year. So, you have just a little over a month to catch up on the first two seasons, which are exclusively available on Netflix.