‘Maxim’ Model Lana Zakocela Goes Completely Nude In Recent Instagram Snap

Although she still has a long way to go when it comes to gaining social media popularity and followers, Latvian bombshell Lana Zakocela is one of the most successful models in the international fashion industry. Having been associated with Victoria’s Secret, Thierry Mugler, Lancôme, Cartier, Dior, Garnier, Clarins, Lancaster, and Graff, Lana knows a thing or two about modeling.

And not only that, but she has also appeared on the covers of popular magazines, including Maxim, Grazia Spain, Elle Bulgaria, and Votre Beauté France.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 31-year-old beauty recently stunned her fans by posting an eye-popping picture. In the snap, the model could be seen swimming under water, wearing no clothes at all. Although the face of the model could not be seen and the water censored her private parts, the risqué, yet artistic picture amassed close to 1,800 likes as of the writing of this piece.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that Lana is absolutely gorgeous, while another one said that she looks like a mermaid in the picture. And while most of the comments were complimentary in nature, one fan, who claimed to be a big fan of the model, expressed his disappointment at the model’s decision to post a nude picture.

Apart from the sultry photograph, Lana posted a picture where she was featured sitting on the deck of a boat, holding a glass of wine and wearing a pretty white dress. In the photo, Lana was accompanied by her beau, Ariel Torbati. According an article by the Seychelles News Agency, Lana was previously married to millionaire entrepreneur and diplomat Justin Etzin, whom she dated for a long time.

The couple tied the knot in Italy in a lavish ceremony on August 22, 2015. The relationship, however, didn’t last long, and Lana decided to file for a very expensive divorce in 2017, per Page Six. According to Lana’s rep, she wished Justin all the best.

“Lana holds many memories from the four years they spent with each other and she is looking forward to the future. Along with her modeling career, Lana is pursuing her passion for acting and has begun studies at the famed Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute.”

In October of 2018, Lana posted a picture on Instagram where she was featured locking lips with Ariel Torbati to wish him a happy birthday, which showed that the model had finally moved on and found new love.

Her rich ex-husband is not alone either, as, according to a separate Page Six article, Etzin’s Instagram account shows that he is now dating model Sophie Longford.