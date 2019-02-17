Wax Figure of Diddy Decapitated At Madame Tussauds

A wax statue of rapper and entrepreneur Sean “P. Diddy” Combs was knocked down at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in his hometown of New York, causing $300,000 worth of damage, the New York Post reported Sunday.

According to the report, a man entered the Times Square museum Saturday night and knocked over the statue, which caused the faux-Diddy’s head to come off from his body. The assailant was not caught but the vandalism was caught on video, police told the newspaper. The motive for the vandalism is unknown.

The Diddy wax figure made its debut at Madame Tussauds in 2009, per Guest of a Guest, and Combs arrived at the unveiling with “multiple entourages.”

The statue, according to that report, was clothed in “a white dinner jacket by Battistoni, black dinner trousers by Jones, New York, a white tuxedo shirt by Hugo Boss, black shoes by Ferragamo and a black bowtie, cufflinks, and shirt studs by Pronto Uomo.” Diddy’s personal hair stylist was even consulted on making sure the rapper’s hairstyle was rendered accurately.

Combs, who has also used the handles “Puff Daddy” and “P. Diddy,” has been a producer, rapper, actor, and businessman, but is perhaps best known for his work with the Notorious B.I.G. as part of Bad Boy Entertainment, his tribute track (“I’ll Be Missing You”) following that rapper’s death, and later his Sean John fashion line. The rapper also dated Jennifer Lopez for a time in the 1990s, and after that he had a run of acting roles, in such films as Monster’s Ball and Made.

Diddy wax figure intentionally damaged, beheaded inside Madame Tussauds https://t.co/1JHKUpYwq5 — New York News (@Gander_News_c1) February 17, 2019

Diddy, according to a Page Six report earlier this month, was spotted at an Atlanta strip club the weekend of the Super Bowl, following his split from girlfriend Jocelyn Chew. He had broken up with his previous girlfriend, Cassie, last year, shortly before the November death of Kim Porter, the mother of his children. Porter died of lobar pneumonia, according to a January coroner’s report obtained by journalists at People.

Combs also surfaced during the weekend for an unlikely reason. His song “Come With Me,” the one which sampled Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” and was featured in the not-highly-regarded Godzilla movie in 1998, was used as the introductory music for the skills competition at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.

The main Madame Tussauds is based in London, but others have opened all over the world. The New York location opened in Times Square in 2000.