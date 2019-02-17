Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumors In Latest Instagram Video With Boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are floating on cloud nine these days, but have they decided to take things to the next level? Apparently, there’s a reason why fans speculate the “Chun Li” rapper may be pregnant. According to Hollywood Life, the pregnancy rumors stem from an interesting video Nicki Minaj posted to Instagram on February 16.

The video captured Nicki Minaj and Kenneth laying in bed enjoying an intimate moment. At one point during the video, Kenneth could be seen caressing Nicki’s stomach. In response to the gesture, Nicki asked the question her followers were probably asking.

“Why are you rubbing my stomach?” Nicki asked Kenneth. “You wish there was something inside of there?” Kenneth wasted no time responding to the question with an interesting declaration. “There will be,” he said. Nicki laughed at Kenneth’s response asking, “Says who? Says who?” Again, Kenneth quickly responded. “Says me,” he mumbled.

Are Nicki Minaj and Kenneth ready to take things to the next level? The Pink Friday rapper’s latest Instagram post has fans in a frenzy. Already, Nicki’s followers are asking all kinds of questions. Based on Kenneth’s declaration, it definitely appears he’s ready to move forward. But, could Nicki already be pregnant? The famed rapper could have been teasing fans, but some are wondering if Kenneth was actually hinting about an already-implanted embryo.

Check out Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty’s video below.

Nicki and Kenneth have yet to offer a response to all of the speculation, but at this rate, fans think it’s only a matter of time before they move on to the next chapter in their relationship. The latest news follows a string of reports about Nicki and Kenneth’s relationship. Back in December, Nicki debuted her new man confirming their relationship. Then, in January, the two made it very clear that they are happy. Details about Nicki and Kenneth’s sex life surfaced when she gushed about him on Twitter. However, that’s not all. According to Us Weekly, an insider also revealed Nicki and Kenneth previously discussed the possibility of starting a family together.

“Nicki has always wanted to become a mother, and that’s something she and Kenny have discussed,” an insider said, admitting the rapper is “absolutely head over heels in love.”

Since Nicki Minaj and Kenneth have sparked pregnancy rumors, fans will likely be on the lookout for a possible baby bump in the coming months.