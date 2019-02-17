Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Tour Inspires Houston Mayor To Build New Theme Park

Travis Scott’s vision is coming to life in Houston. The rapper performed in the Texas city, his hometown, earlier this week as part of his “Astroworld” tour. Scott was joined on stage by Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, who offered him a key to the city and announced that the “Sicko Mode” artist has inspired the reconstruction of the real Astroworld theme park.

Astroworld opened in Houston in June 1968 and was operated by Six Flags until October 2005. Scott’s third studio album and respective tour are named after the park, according to NME. Among the props on stage during his shows are a giant Ferris wheel and a roller coaster, which fans have referred to as “mayhem.”

A video of the concert in Houston’s Toyota Center on Wednesday shows Turner entering the stage during Scott’s performance of his hit track “Sicko Mode.” Turning to fans, the mayor stated that, because of Scott, the city “wants to bring another amusement park back.”

The next day, Turner released a follow-up statement, explaining that the re-opening of Astroworld had been discussed for several years, but Scott’s album pushed the plan in motion.

“I first discussed the idea a few years ago and it recently gained momentum through my conversations with Grammy-nominated performer Travis Scott,” Turner explained to ABC13.

The mayor hopes that the venue will serve as a source of entertainment for both local families and Houston tourists, describing it as a “one of a kind permanent amusement park.”

Turner and the city of Houston are currently working with architects, developers, and investors to make the dream come true.

“Houston is a great city that offers many wonderful seasonal events and attractions. A permanent amusement park would create year-round opportunities,” Turner concluded.

The city currently holds two other theme parks – Typhoon Texas and Grand Texas. However, Six Flags did announce recently that a water park would be opening in Houston very soon.

Meanwhile, Scott already helped to put together one miniature theme park inspired by his tour. With the help of his girlfriend, 21-year-old makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, Scott created an Astroworld-themed birthday party for their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, according to People. The extravaganza was even dubbed “StormiWorld.”

The party included a live performance of “Baby Shark,” full-size carnival rides, and Louis Vuitton-inspired french fries. The entrance even donned a massive blow-up replica of Stormi’s head, much like the replica of Scott’s head on the cover of his album.

“I had to go all out for my baby,” Jenner said of the event.