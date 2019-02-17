10 Sexy Celebs That Are Rocking The Rainbow Hairstyle Trend

Plus, here's where to get some of the stars' vibrant looks.

Lately, celebrities have been departing from their natural hair color and experimenting with vivid, bold colors. Let’s face it, the new hues are eye-catching and can definitely breath some new, exciting life into your new hairdo. And, from pastel shades to vivid, monochromatic and metallic hues, these ten sexy celebs show how to rock the rainbow hairstyle trend with ease.

1. Cardi B

First one up is the outspoken and lovely rapper Cardi B. The “Bodak Yellow” singer recently shared a snap of two very different multi-colored mashups with her 40 million plus Instagram followers. And, whether Cardi B is being naughty or nice, fans can rest assured the results are never boring.

2. Cara Delevingne

When drop dead gorgeous model, activist and Suicide Squad actress Cara Delevingne goes for a colored hairstyle, it usually consists of subtle light green or blue hues applied to her hair tips. What’s more, according to Cosmopolitan, is that when Delevingne had her head shaved for a movie role, she took the opportunity to apply some pink highlighter to her bleached pixie-style cut. The results were absolutely ethereal.

3. Hailey Bieber

Just recently, model and Mrs. Justin Bieber switched her ho-hum hairstyle for some bolder looks. First, she switched up the length of her hair and experimented with an electric aqua hue. Lately, though, she’s transformed her tresses to a sexy, new pink ‘do and elevated her look from decorous to edgy. Want the look for yourself? You can get it with sapphire semi-permanent hair color on Amazon.

4. Halsey

Singer/songwriter Halsey looks sensational, no matter what color of hair she’s rocking. The “Without Me” singer doesn’t just delve into wild and colorful hairstyles, either, and she has an impressive 20-plus collection tattoo collection. In fact, she just welcomed a huge, dripping black & white tattoo of Marilyn Manson’s face to her human canvas, according to Billboard.

5. Hannah Stocking

Internet personality Hannah Stocking sent out the perfect Valentine to her 15 million plus followers on Instagram last week. She’s the perfect sweetheart, as well, with fuzzy pink hearts emblazoned on her fluffy bikini. Her scarlet pigtails top off the look and represents the theme of the lovers’ holiday to a tee. However, in the second snap it appears that Stocking couldn’t decide what color to wear, so she just decided to just go with every color imaginable.

6. Irene Kim

South Korean model Irene Kim’s is fond of styling her hair in rainbow-hued and monochromatic, bold colors. Her talent and global savviness additionally sets her apart and has earned the fashionista over a million followers that include the likes of socialite Paris Hilton. The unusual colors she’s sporting in the pics are giving people some big hairstyle goals if her Instagram fan’s response is any indication.

Fans that want to get that multi-colored effect will want to experiment with Celeb Luxury Viral Colorwash: Color Depositing Shampoo Concentrate. The result is ten vivid and pastel colors, and the product can be found on Amazon.

7. Katy Perry

Vibrant hair colors are all the rage these days, but crazy-colored hair has been singer Katy Perry’s trademark for decades. In the snaps below, she traded her trademark raven locks for colors that pop such as emerald green and a bright shade of purple. If you want to copy her look, you can find a similar purple shade of semi-permanent hair color on Amazon.

8. Kylie Jenner

It’s hard to detract attention away from those voluptuous curves, but some of Kylie Jenner’s hair color choices often does exactly that. Lately, the stunner’s been sporting her natural chestnut locks, but she’s often delighted her many fans in the past with a dazzling array of hair colors. Here she is with sky blue locks in one snap and with eye-popping hot pink locks in another.

9. Lady Gaga

Actress and entertainer Lady Gaga’s ever-changing style has often been compared to iconic singer Madonna’s, and with good reason. Both are chameleon-like in their approach to their hair, and they’ve been known to dye their natural hair color to colors that pop. When the Star is Born actress switched it up lately to acquire some metallic hues, the performer perfectly coordinated her makeup and bold ensembles to the glam look. Washable metallic hair paint can also be found on Amazon if you are as brave as Lady G.

10. Rita Ora

British singer Rita Ora is never afraid to show a little skin. After all, her body is insane! On the other hand, she’s fearless when it comes to showcasing her bold locks, too. Furthermore, not many people could pull off a mane with blood orange highlights at one time and all the colors of the rainbow at another. Nevertheless, Ora does, and she widens all our hair dye horizons in the process.