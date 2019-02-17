Kylie Jenner Rocks Massive Diamond Ring, Sparks More Interesting Engagement Rumors

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been at the center of engagement rumors for quite some time. In fact, there have even been times where fans have speculated that they may already be married. However, neither Kylie nor Travis have made an effort to confirm or deny the rumors which only raises more speculation when interesting things happen. Now, the famous couple has fans wondering yet again and it’s all because of a strikingly beautiful ring Kylie Jenner is now wearing.

According to Hollywood Life, on February 17, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star offered an interesting update to her Instagram story. The quick video captured Kylie Jenner driving. She revealed today was business as usual for her. The day consisted of two photo shoots and she asked fans how they planned to spend their day. However, most fans were more focused on the massive square diamond ring she wore. The sparkly jewel couldn’t be missed and, of course, fans wasted no time sharing their reactions to it.

Now, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have fueled more speculation about the possibility of engagement or a secret wedding ceremony that may have already taken place.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s latest engagement rumors follow a string of reports about the last time the reality star/businesswoman was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring. Back in January, Kylie was also seen wearing a massive ring. But despite the speculation, Kylie made no attempt to answer questions about their relationship status.

Check out the video of from Kylie Jenner’s story below.

At the time, Travis Scott was also asked about their relationship. During an interview with Rolling Stone, he admitted that he does plan to marry Kylie but didn’t reveal when they’d be moving forward. “It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one,'” he told Rolling Stone in Dec. 2018. “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

When Kylie’s sisters appeared on Watch What Happens with Bravo’s Andy Cohen, they were also asked about the couple amid previous reports of a possible engagement. They, too, remained silent about the possibilities. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began dating in April of 2017 and welcomed their first child together in February of 2018. Their daughter Stormi Webster celebrated her first birthday on February 1 of this year.