Sarah Ferguson & Prince Andrew Reported To Be Back Together

The two continue to live under the same roof, despite the fact that their girls have moved out.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been sparking more buzz than usual lately about the possibility of getting back together. The two have remained close, despite their divorce, and continue to live under the same roof, despite the fact that both of their daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, have moved out of the family home.

Express says that in a documentary, the prince and Ferguson both talk about the things they still like about each other. Ferguson, known as Fergie, says that the prince’s wit and charm attracted her to him, and he said it was most certainly her red hair. But recently, Fergie commented that the couple’s relationship is better than ever.

“Now our life together is the greatest ever. This is our fairytale, and we’re telling it our way.”

Queen Elizabeth gave the Duke and Duchess of York Sunninghill Park House, an estate in Ascot, as a wedding gift, and after their divorce, Fergie moved back in with the prince. In the media, the home was jokingly called “South York,” a play on the name “Southfork” which was the ranch home in the ’80s television show, Dallas.

In 2006, Fergie followed Prince Andrew, moving into the Royal Lodge at Windsor Castle, and the two frequently vacation together.

International Business Times says that fans of the Yorks continue to remain hopeful that the couple will marry once again as they have continued to have a relationship on their own terms, despite a raised eyebrow from the royal family. Following the process of the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, the two continued to appear as a couple, celebrating the big day as a family with the princesses and the rest of the royal family.

When asked point blank if she and the prince plan to marry again, Ferguson sticks to the idea that if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

“But we’re so happy with the way we are right now. We enjoy each other’s company; we allow each other to blossom… I know it sounds like a fairytale but that’s the way we are.”

Ferguson says that no matter what happens in the future, she will always be “Team York,” says the Inquisitr. Fergie says that people ask her all the time if the two will ever remarry, and though she won’t say yes, she doesn’t say no either.

At Princess Eugenie’s wedding, royal expert Judi James couldn’t help but notice that Prince Andrew still seemed “smitten” with his former wife.