Messi Reportedly Threatens To Leave Barcelona Unless They Sign Harry Kane Or Kylian Mbappe

Although it might be unthinkable to imagine Lionel Messi playing anywhere else but for his beloved Barcelona, rumors abound that arguably the world’s greatest footballer may soon be leaving Camp Nou.

And the reason? Simple! The little Argentinian is reportedly not happy about the drop in form of Luis Suarez.

Ever since the Barcelona center-forward has began misfiring in a big way, Messi is apparently fed-up with not having a team-mate who is scoring guaranteed goals.

Team Talk reports that after the Catalan side limped to a narrow victory on Saturday, courtesy of a Messi penalty, it became evident that Barcelona were missing a certain something.

And that certain something is a reliable center forward capable of finding the back of the net time, after time, after time.

On Saturday, in Barcelona’s game against Real Valladolid, Kevin-Prince Boateng was given an airing in the center-forward position but failed to impress.

A report from Don Balon alleges that Messi has been calling for someone who will replace Suarez for months, and help give Barcelona the strike-rate he believes they deserve.

Apparently the club have a shortlist of forwards they would consider such as Timo Werner, Hirving Lozano, Maxi Gomez and Luka Jovic.

Yet Messi is rumored to feel that the aforementioned players, although talented, are not yet capable of joining a club like Barcelona and delivering the goods week in, week out.

Allegedly, Messi’s dynamic relationship with Barcelona will soon draw to an end with his departure imminent, unless club president Joseph Maria Bartomeu gets out his check book and signs either Harry Kane or Kylian Mbappe.

Sources say Messi has asked Barcelona to go all out and sign one or the other.

David Ramos / Getty Images

Last December, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde went on record as saying he rated Kane as, “An extraordinary striker who associates well, has an ariel game, is decisive in the area.

“I do not like to talk about players who are on other teams. We keep the maximum discretion but that does not stop us feeling a great respect for Kane and admire him.”

In recent weeks the Tottenham Hotspur star has been linked with a $350 million move to both Manchester United and Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen if Messi will get his wish, but you can bet your bottom dollar Barca will do all they can to accommodate the footballing genius who has proved so integral to the club.