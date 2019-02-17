Sommer Ray Exposes Her Well-Toned Booty In A Barely-There Thong On Instagram

American fitness model Sommer Ray recently treated her 20 million Instagram fans to an eye-popping picture, which certainly left a lot of her viewers totally hot under the collar.

In the pic, the 22-year-old model donned a barely-there, green thong-style bikini, and turned her back towards the camera to expose her pert derriere. The model let her hair down and accessorized with a few rings and bracelets, as well as a pair of black shades.

Sommer posed against the beautiful backdrop of the sea, which added to the overall beauty of the picture. In the caption, the model wrote that she posted this particular picture because she hadn’t treated her fans to a glimpse of her booty in a long time, and she didn’t want to ‘deprive’ them anymore.

The thought-provoking snap racked up a whopping 595,000 likes within an hour of being posted. Sommer’s fans left around 6,000 comments on the pic to let her know that she is “breathtakingly sexy.”

One fan wrote that she is the “epitome of perfection,” while another one opined that Sommer has the best posterior in the world. Others wrote flirtatious comments and expressed their desire to grab her booty, saying that they had been waiting to see a glimpse of that “heavenly derriere” for a long time, while her female fans commented that Sommer’s body and workout routine is inspirational.

In addition to her main page, Sommer also runs another account on Instagram, where she shares lots of candid videos of herself to provide a closer look at her lifestyle. Sommer’s popularity can be judged from the fact that her secondary account has racked up an additional 3.3 million followers.

Apart from that, Sommer is also an entrepreneur and has her own fitness-wear brand called the Sommer Ray Collection, which has a separate Instagram page. A quick look at the page shows that her designs are quite unique, and because she actively promotes her brand through her main page, it has become quite popular among female fitness enthusiasts.

The reason why Sommer is so popular on Instagram is not only because of her risqué photographs, but because she is a popular bodybuilder and, unlike many other Instagram models, she has never undergone any surgery to enhance her body.

She has achieved her amazing figure through a combination of healthy diet and exercises, as well as her good genes, which she inherited from her bodybuilder parents. According to an article by Forbes, Sommer started lifting weights with her dad as a kid, and when she turned 16, she was already participating in bodybuilding competitions.