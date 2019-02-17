‘Shameless’ Spoilers: Kevin Dodges Vasectomy

Fans of Showtime’s Shameless know that watching the many misadventures of the Gallagher family just wouldn’t be the same without the insight and contributions from friendly neighbors Kevin Ball and Veronica Fisher, played by Steve Howey and Shanola Hampton, respectively. But while the Fisher-Balls haven’t been too entangled with the Gallaghers this season, they have been busy with their own lives and dealing with a major question in their relationship.

V and Kev currently have two daughters, twins Amy and Jemma, but Kev has been longing for more children. The couple has previously tried to adopt and later tried to parent the son of Svetlana, who became the third member of a relationship for a short time, as previously mentioned by the Inquisitr. After both attempts at having more children in their lives failed, Kev approached V with the idea of having more babies of their own, but V was dead-set against the idea of giving birth again. The two decided to try their hand at fostering another child but ultimately ended up having to say goodbye for the third time.

In tonight’s episode, it seems V is standing by her decision to not get pregnant again and has asked Kev to get a vasectomy, but Kevin isn’t a fan of the idea.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Viewers first see the couple in their home preparing to head to the doctor’s office. As V is about to head out the door, she yells for her husband, who has locked himself in the bathroom after Googling his pending vasectomy procedure. V attempts to reason with him before resorting to threats of “Lorena Bobbitt-ing” him herself.

Reluctantly, Kev makes his way to the doctor’s, but after receiving a shot of anesthetic, he sneaks out of the office without going through with the procedure.

Kev finds a wheelchair, wheels himself out to Veronica, and informs her that his vasectomy was a success. When the couple gets home, V is concerned Kev won’t be able to watch their kids while on his pain medications so she decides to drop them off with Debbie and Kelly, who are busy installing a new furnace and getting flirty, as previously mentioned by the Inquisitr.

During her shift at the bar, the phone rings and the person on the other end asks if she’d like to reschedule her husband’s appointment. Things suddenly become clear and V heads home to confront her husband about his dishonesty. She offers to look at Kev’s “wound” and he immediately tries to dissuade her from doing so. But Veronica wasn’t hearing it — she responds by grabbing her husband’s groin area. Kev quickly admits he didn’t actually get the vasectomy and agrees to reschedule.

Maybe Kev will make good on his promise next week.

Shameless airs on Sundays on Showtime.