Very Buxom ‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Massive Cleavage And Erupts Out Of Too-Tight Sports Bra

American Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is quickly becoming one of the most influential faces — and bodies — of Instagram, frequently taking to the popular social media platform to titillate her fans and followers with sultry snapshots and provocative poses.

In this particular image, her most recent share, Lindsey can be seen in a close-crop as she stands in front of some white brickwork. Her signature platinum blonde locks are styled in loose, luxurious waves, which tumble down about her neck and chest. Sporting a full face of makeup — complete with perfectly contoured eyebrows, long lashes, neutral foundation, and a nude lip — the actress and model is the epitome of classic glamor. Her plump lips are ever so slightly parted in a breathy, suggestive manner, and her gaze pierces the camera lens with a confident yet coy bearing.

The focus of the snapshot lies clearly upon Lindsey’s ample assets, however, her deep cleavage pushed into prominence by an extremely tight black and gray sports bra. The gorgeous American’s flawless complexion helps to compliment her bust, blending flawlessly with the concealer she’s employed on her face. The model’s delicate collar and slender arms are also featured in this particular image, as well as what appears to be her furry friend.

Captioning the snapshot with a simple message of well-wishes for her fan base on the dawn of a bright and sunny morning — complete with a sun emoji — Lindsey Pelas also gave a shout-out to her lash artist, Arianna Montazem. It appears that the Instagram hottie’s most serious devotees also appreciated the cleavage-baring snapshot, showering Lindsey with over 30,000 likes and 500-plus comments in less than an hour of the snap having been posted.

One particularly infatuated user wrote, “Oh to wake up to those eyes every morning; that would be paradise.” A second Instagram follower quipped, “Wow. So beautiful and those eyes are gorgeous. Good morning to you too beautiful,” interspersed with a number of heart-eyed emojis.

Lindsey Pelas is entirely aware of her God-given assets, going so far as to host her own podcast knowingly titled Eyes Up Here. On her podcast, she engages with topics on a wide range of affairs, spanning from the pitfalls of fame and fortune to the nature of female comedy. Smart, sexy, vivacious and altogether self-assured — it’s clear that the American model and actress has a vibrant career ahead of her, and her legion of admirers simply can’t wait to see what she will share with the world next.