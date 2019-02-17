Miranda Lambert’s Husband Had A Baby With Another Woman Weeks Before Their Surprise Wedding

Miranda Lambert finds herself in the middle of another homewrecking scandal.

Fans of Miranda Lambert are happy that the singer has gotten remarried, but people are puzzled that, once again, she finds herself in a relationship that can only be described as complicated. Lambert was first married to country singer Blake Shelton, now best known as a coach on The Voice. The two split in 2015 when she started dating Anderson East.

Radar Online says that the singer then split with East and started seeing singer Evan Felker, whose wife, Staci Nelson, insists was still married to her at the time. Nelson says that Felker left her to be with Lambert.

While Lambert and Felker split last summer, she announced last week that she had married a New York City police officer, Brendan McLoughlin, whose relationship status is even trickier than Felker’s.

McLoughlin and his ex-girlfriend welcomed a baby in November, just three months before he tied the knot with the country crooner, shocking fans.

Lambert’s new husband is now a full-time police officer, but at one time, he was an aspiring model, sharing his profile on a site called Model Mayhem.

“I am 19 years old and live in New York. I am on this site to build my portfolio. My style is all American boy/ Abercrombie/ sporty but I’m open minded, so feel free to network with me, share your ideas, and organize sessions,” his profile read.

An Officer, a Dad and a Gentleman? What to Know About Miranda Lambert's New Husband Brendan McLoughlin https://t.co/CTKg3DAREq — People (@people) February 17, 2019

Lambert seemed ecstatic when she shared with fans that she had married McLoughlin just in time for Valentine’s Day, says People Magazine.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me.”

People has confirmed that McLoughlin and his ex did just have a child, making Lambert an instant stepmother.

For Lambert’s wedding to McLoughlin, she wore a long white wedding dress, similar to her 2011 marriage to Blake Shelton. Fans are hoping that her latest marriage is more successful than her previous one Shelton. Their relationship ended The Voice coach putting her belongings out on the porch after she allegedly broke his heart, according to friends.