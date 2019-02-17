Melissa McCarthy Looks Stunning And Sophisticated In All Black Pantsuit

Melissa McCarthy hit the red carpet in style at the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards.

Melissa McCarthy was turning heads as she stepped out in a sophisticated black pantsuit to honor make-up artists and hair stylists at the latest red carpet event on Saturday. Held at the Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, the event was packed with celebrities, including Mackenzie Ziegler, Linda Grey, Vivica A. Fox, Amber Stevens, and Frankie J. Grande. McCarthy has made an appearance at nearly every recent award ceremony due to her acclaimed performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, according to the Daily Mail. The actress finished off the look with dangling gold earrings and wore her hair swept off to one side.

The Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards celebrate the work of talented stylists and artists who ensure actors are ready to hit the big screen. A few of the award categories include best period and/or character makeup, best special makeup effects, and best period and/or character hair styling. American Horror Story: Apocalypse was the series that took home the most awards this year, winning awards for best contemporary makeup in a TV series, commercial, and music video.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also did particularly well, securing wins for best period and/or character makeup and hair styling. Other award winning projects included Vice, A Star is Born, Crazy Rich Asians, Mary Queen of Scots, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and The Young and The Restless, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The ceremony was special for McCarthy, who became the first woman to win the distinguished artisan award for her diverse career and her performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me? in which she played author Lee Israel. Israel was struggling to make a living as a writer and eventually turned to a form of deception. She reportedly wrote hundreds of letters in which she claimed were penned by famous celebrities such as Katharine Hepburn, Tallulah Bankhead, and Estee Lauder. She would end up pleading guilty for conspiracy to transport stolen property and spend six months on house arrest.

????️ CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME? As with Green Book, the leads Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant absolutely deserve their Oscar noms. Found the story fairly compelling although it got a bit slow in moments. The performances brought so much life to the characters, saved it a bit. pic.twitter.com/qlGUlRYDLW — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFager) February 17, 2019

The film, which was released February 1, was nominated for three Oscars, two Golden Globes, and three BAFTA Awards. McCarthy claimed to have really enjoyed taking on such a different kind of role, according to Forbes.