Spoilers For The Week Of February 18 On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Kyle Accuses Summer

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 18 bring a week of confusion for the Fab Four as they find themselves arrested. Plus, Kyle finds Lola in critical condition, he points a finger at the wrong suspect, and Wednesday brings 40 years of Nikki Newman in Genoa City.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) finds Lola (Sasha Calle) in a dangerous situation, and she winds up in the hospital. Somebody pushed Lola and she fell into the Abbott pool. Kyle rescues Lola, but it is touch and go for a while. While Arturo (Jason Canela) blames Kyle for hurting his sister, Kyle suspects Summer (Hunter King) harmed Lola. The crazy thing is, they’re both wrong because Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) pushed Lola thinking she was Abby (Melissa Ordway) since Lola had on Abby’s coat. Now Mia will have to figure out how to hide her involvement in the incident.

Brittany (Lauren Woodland) returns to Genoa City to defend Sharon (Sharon Case), according to She Knows Soaps. Sharon ends up recanting her confession to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), but Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) doesn’t know, and she makes a move to protect herself no matter what the cost to her personal life.

According to Inquisitr, Phyllis makes a deal with Christine (Lauralee Bell) to save herself because she worries that the Newmans will only protect themselves and not her. Victor (Eric Braeden) defends the Newman family and threatens Phyllis that she will regret it if Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) go down for J.T.’s murder. Of course, Nick (Joshua Morrow) is stunned to learn about his girlfriend’s betrayal of his family, and it could mean some tough choices for him in the very near future.

On Wednesday Nikki looks back on her past in a special episode in honor of Melody Thomas Scott’s 40th anniversary on the show. Clips from Nikki’s first show appear in the do-not-miss celebration of four wonderful decades.

Elsewhere, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) finds herself in an impossible position because of Sharon’s arrest and Lola’s injury. She may find herself forced to choose between family, loved ones, and friends, and the outcome could have some long-lasting consequences.

Finally, things take a wrong turn for Devon (Bryton James), and that may mean literally. He’s had a tough struggle in the wake of Hilary’s death, but recently things have looked up for Devon. Hopefully, despite this wrong turn, Devon will be able to keep things together and continue healing from his devastation over Hilary and their unborn child.