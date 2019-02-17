‘Shameless’ Star Jeremy Allen White Turned 28 Today

Gallagher fans have more than just a new episode of Shameless to celebrate as today is also the birthday of Jeremy Allen White, who plays the role of Phillip (Lip.)

White was born 28 years ago in Brooklyn, New York into a family of actors, according to the Wealth Record. His parents, however, decided to shift their career paths prior to getting married to offer more support to their family.

Despite only being in his 20’s, the young actor has an impressive net worth of 2.5 million that is largely credited to his role as Lip Gallagher in the Showtime hit series Shameless. Jeremy was just 19-years-old when the dysfunctional family drama first debuted back in January of 2011.

White was just 13-years-old when he decided he wanted to pursue a career in acting.

While the young actor is most well-known for his role in Shameless, he has also had roles in several successful movies, including The Speed of Life, Twelve, The Time Being, Bad Turn Worse, Rob the Mob, and You Can’t Win.

He even had a guest appearance in Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The official Shameless Twitter profile, as well as several of his co-stars from the Showtime series, took to social media today to wish White a very happy birthday. With such a massive cult-like following, it didn’t take long for fans of the series to follow behind with wishing the actor well on his birthday.

In just two hours over 1,100 Shameless fans showered the network’s official birthday post with likes. The replies to the tweet were riddled with snapshots and animated clips of various scenes from Shameless featuring Jeremy as Lip Gallagher.

Many fans stuck to posting nothing more than a simple “Happy Birthday.” Some even showered the birthday wish with an array of emoticons.

A few Twitter users, however, criticized him for the way his character treated his sister Fiona (played by Emmy Rossum) in tonight’s episode.

Steve Howey – who plays the role of Kevin Ball – took to Twitter a few hours ago to share a picture of himself with Jeremy as he told the young actor happy birthday.

In addition to his career in Hollywood, Jeremy also has a busy life at home as he welcomed his first child into the world with his girlfriend, Addison Timlin, back in October. In just a few days, White’s baby girl will be turning 4-months-old.

After tonight’s episode airs, Shameless fans will be able to enjoy Jeremy Allen White on the screen just three more times before season nine of the Showtime hit concludes.