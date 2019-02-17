Watch SSC Napoli Vs Torino FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Round 24 Match Online

SSC Napoli attempt to keep faint hopes of a scudeto alive as they look to take three points off ninth-place Torino.

If SSC Napoli, despite what appears to be a safe grip on second place in Serie A, per Sky Sports, have only the faintest hope of catching leaders Juventus and challenging for the scudeto, ninth-place Torino FC have a better chance of achieving their goal — their first-ever UEFA Champions League qualification. Torino currently trail fourth-place AC Milan by eight points but a win would cut that deficit to five, in the match that will live stream from Naples.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 24 contest on Sunday, pitting second-place SSC Napoli against ninth-place Torino FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 60,000-seat Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Campania, Italy, on Sunday, February 17.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1 a.m. on Monday morning, February 18, India Standard Time.

Napoli will be without the club’s all-time leading goal scorer, Slovakian midfielder Marek Hamsik, who jumped ship to join Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang this week, according to the BBC. But the 31-year-old has yet to add to his record total of 121 goals in 520 games this season, while Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik has led the Napoli attack with 12 goals, good for third-most in Serie A so far in 2018/2019.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team will also be missing Spanish defender Raúl Albion, who was forced to undergo knee surgery earlier this week, according to 90Min.com. But Napoli’s hopes of catching defending, 34-time champions Juventus, needing all three points against Torino just to shave the Juve lead at the top to 11 points. At the same time, Napoli enjoy a six-point lead over third-place Inter Milan, who defeated Sampdoria 2-1 at home earlier on Sunday, meaning that Ancelotti’s side should feel at least somewhat secure about a second-place finish.

Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the SSC Napoli vs. Torino FC Sunday Serie A match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the Gli Azzurri vs. I Granata clash at no charge.

U.S. fans who prefer an Italian-language live stream can view SSC Napoli vs. Torino FC online via Rai Italia America.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the SSC Napoli vs. Torino FC Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the live streaming source for the Round 24 match on Sunday in Naples.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of SSC Napoli vs. Torino FC Verona, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.