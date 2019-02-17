Kelly Clarkson’s Chilling ‘Shallow’ Cover Sends ‘A Star Is Born’ Fans Into A Frenzy

Kelly Clarkson’s cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” is everything that A Star is Born fans didn’t know they needed. The country singer sang the tune during her “Meaning of Life” tour recently and shared a video to social media as part of her “A Minute and a Glass of Wine” series. Before belting out the would-be duet as a stunning solo performance, Clarkson shared that she is a huge fan of Gaga’s, and loves to work with her.

“This chick is amazing. We’re really different, but at the same time, we’re really similar in the fact that she just loves music, and that’s why she’s doing what she’s doing,” the American Idol alum told the crowd in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Friday, according to E! News.

Clarkson recalled a time when she and the “Poker Face” singer performed together in the early stages of Gaga’s career. Following the performance, Gaga wrote Clarkson a thank-you note for inviting her to sing.

“She was the nicest human being ever,” Clarkson added. “It’s cool to know someone that talented is also really nice. I’ve been rooting for her for a while.”

Gaga and Cooper performed “Shallow” together in the critically-acclaimed musical drama A Star is Born. While Gaga acted as the film’s leading lady, Cooper directed and took on the role opposite to the singer. Gaga, Cooper, and the film itself have been nominated for several awards this season, including seven Oscars.

Clarkson explained that they altered the tune a bit so that she could perform it solo.

“I hope I don’t suck, and if I do, I hope she doesn’t see it,” Clarkson joked before she started to sing.

The video of Clarkson’s performance quickly went viral. Many viewers took to Twitter to praise the Voice coach for her bone-chilling cover, Vogue reported.

One person wrote that Clarkson’s “Shallow” cover was a “holy experience,” while another admitted that there doesn’t seem to be anything the singer can’t do.

“This woman…WOW,” another user simply tweeted.

Gaga and Cooper recently gave a surprise performance of their song during one of Gaga’s Las Vegas residency shows. Later this month, they will come together again to sing the track during the Oscars ceremony.

Gaga explained the meaning behind “Shallow” after she performed it at the 2019 Grammy Awards, calling it a conversation between a man and a woman.

“All [of us] in this world, we need to keep talkin’ about the things that are important. Not [about] the shallow s**t, but the deep [things],” she told Entertainment Tonight.