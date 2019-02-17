Danielle Herrington Goes Braless Under Sheer Leopard-Print Bodysuit on Instagram

Danielle Herrington rocked the runway in her newest Instagram post, which featured a video that showed her strutting her stuff in a leopard-print outfit. The outfit consisted of a sheer, long-sleeved bodysuit. The suit itself covered much of her body, but it was skin tight and sheer. She went braless for the walk, only wearing a pair of underwear. The model accessorized with a stole, cross-body and bag. Danielle’s hair was pulled back in a tight ponytail. The video was slowed down as she joked about the onlookers breaking their necks looking at her.

In addition, Danielle’s been sharing photos of her outfits on the page. One of her more recent posts showed her in an all-blue outfit, consisting of a bright blue pair of pants, shirt and overcoat. The coat was black-and-blue plaid — she completed the look with black boots. Her hair was done half-up, half-down, and she wore gold hoop earrings. She kept the glam factor up by leaving her top mostly unbuttoned.

In addition, Herrington shared a sneak peek from the backstage of a runway show — she gave a fierce look to the camera as she was getting her hair done. In this photo, her hair was done with a strong middle part and pulled back into a bun. The model sported circular earrings and a black-and-white tank top.

Previously, the model opened up to Rose Inc. about some of her personal life. She talked about her successes after being featured by Sports Illustrated.

“It’s been a long time coming. It did feel like it happened overnight, ’cause it was just so fast in that one year. But I started modeling when I was 13, and this year made it all worth it. Tyra [Banks] was one of my biggest inspirations when I started out, and someone who I looked up to. I saw her modeling for Victoria’s Secret and that’s how I found out about Sports Illustrated.”

The cover in question helped take Danielle’s career to another level, and she’s clearly making an impression on the industry. Throughout it all, one of Herrington’s mentors has been Tyra Banks. Herrington shared that “Tyra told me, ‘Make sure you have a great accountant.'” Although that might seem like unlikely advice, models are often working as contractors, and don’t have just one employer.

For now, it looks like Danielle is doing well, and is slowly growing her social media following. At the time of writing, she has over 155,000 fans on Instagram.