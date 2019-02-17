Josephine Skriver Stuns In A Revealing Black Outfit In Recent Instagram Snap

Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver is very popular among her admirers for her amazing figure and perfect abs and she makes sure to treat her 5.7 million Instagram followers to some risqué photos every week.

Sunday afternoon was no exception, as the Danish beauty took to her account to post a sultry new picture which caught the attention of all those who saw it. In the snap, the 25-year-old model is featured wearing a skimpy black bralette to expose her cleavage. Josephine paired the skimpy garment with a matching skirt and its thigh-high slit allowed her to showcase her well-toned thighs which left many people envious.

Josephine ran her hands through her blonde hair, closed her eyes, and posed while standing on the deck of a boat. The pic was captured against the beautiful backdrop of an island, but Josephine didn’t specify the location. Per the caption, Josephine’s dress was from the fashion brand Revolve and the picture was captured as part of the “Revolve Around the World” event.

As the Inquisitr previously noted, Revolve frequently organizes getaway trips and events throughout the year for Instagram influencers, models, bloggers, and vloggers. In January 2019, Josephine’s fellow Victoria’s Secret angels Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo were also invited by the brand to a getaway in Japan.

As of the writing of this article, and within 20 minutes of going live, the picture accrued more than 60,000 likes and close to 400 comments. Commenting on her beautiful figure, one fan wrote that Josephine is the sexiest Victoria’s Secret angel, while another one wrote that her pics always send positive vibes. One female fan also said that Josephine is an inspirational figure for her and that she wishes to meet her one day.

Josephine also posted an Instagram Story where she could be seen with her fiancé, Alexander DeLeon. Referring to the Story, many fans wrote that the couple looks “extremely cute” together and many also sent their best wishes to the couple for a long-lasting relationship.

According to an article by Harper’s BAZAAR, Alex proposed to his ladylove in November 2018 under the Northern Lights in Finland. When he got down on one knee to present the ring to Josephine, she said “HELL-FREAKIN’-YES!!!!” (her emphasis.) Taking to her Instagram account, Josephine shared a long post related to the romantic proposal and added that it was a dream come true for her.