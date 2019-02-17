Miranda Lambert Debuts Wedding Ring During NYC Outing

Miranda Lambert surprised her fans February 16 by announcing that she had secretly married hunky New York police officer Brendan Mcloughlin. The couple was also spotted for the first time in public since the announcement of their nuptials while they were out and about shopping in the Big Apple this weekend. During that outing, the country music singer proudly debuted her wedding ring.

According to the Daily Mail, the thirty-five-year-old seemed to be enjoying herself on their day out. She reportedly held hands and had small conversations with her new hubby during their jaunt. The two dressed in similar styles, with both taking a casual approach in their choices.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin were both outfitted with dark jackets to guard against the cool NYC climes, and the pair additionally sported blue jeans. Miranda Lambert flashed the new wedding ring she was wearing on her left hand, and it was paired with an engagement ring that featured a huge, round diamond in the middle.

Her rings contrasted prettily with her ebony nail polish, and she also accessorized the casual look with large, gold hoops in her ears. Shutterbugs additionally captured photos of Brendan’s wedding band, which appeared to be smoothly sanded titanium or tungsten, while he checked his phone.

San Francisco News Miranda Lambert flashes wedding ring as she steps out hand in hand with husband Brendan Mcloughlin – Daily Mail https://t.co/2O7xK2B6NL pic.twitter.com/7sX4aicmOZ — SanFrancisco NewsCh (@SanFrancisco_NC) February 17, 2019

The Inquisitr reported Saturday that the Grammy Award-winning singer took to her Instagram account to let fans know that she had exchanged “I dos” with Mcloughlin. The newlyweds even shared a lovely photo where they both look overjoyed. The “Vice” crooner said she was sharing the good news with them in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Miranda Lambert reportedly hadn’t been dating the NYPD officer long before they got married, but in spite of that there was an outpouring of well-wishes and congratulations from her followers posted to the snap. Many of them also gushed over the singer/songwriter’s beautiful wedding dress.

